May 27, 2020: summary of the latest news on COVID-19





The data shows that the masks work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. CDC updated its guide for people recovering from COVID-19. And a third of Americans show signs of depression or anxiety. Here are the latest news about the pandemic:

As of this morning, we have had 5.6 million confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 351,000 deaths and 2.3 million recoveries. In the United States we are at 1.68 million confirmed cases. About 99,000 people have died and another 385,000 have recovered.

People who have been sick with coronavirus infections should stay away from other people until at least three days have passed without fever, have seen symptoms improve, and until it has been 10 days since they first noticed symptoms, the Centers for US Disease Control USA and Prevention said in updated guidance.

Hospitalizations for US coronavirus. USA They have increased due to states' efforts to reopen and return to normal, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC. A month since Georgia took some of the first and most extensive steps to reopen parts of its economy, preliminary data suggests that the reopening has not led to an increase in cases, but the virus has continued to infect people steadily. and shows no signs of waning

A big part of "normal life" is entertainment: going to the movies or a live show. See how film productions and theater actors are prepared. A survey finds that for hesitant theater goers, the biggest concern is their peers, who are concerned that they appear without masks or that they ignore the rules of social estrangement.

In recent months, as much of the world has adapted to a new and unprecedented set of strict standards, several prominent leaders centrally involved in their country's coronavirus responses have been caught breaking the rules.

The Spanish government has declared 10 days of mourning starting today for the nearly 27,000 people who have died there from COVID-19, the longest official mourning period in the country's 4-decade democracy.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has announced a new story called "The Ickabog" to entertain children during the coronavirus blockade. It will be serialized, with one or more chapters posted on the "The Ickabog" website every weekday until July 10.

