May 28, 2020: summary of the latest news on COVID-19





The United States has lost more than 100,000 people to the coronavirus in three months, and the virus could be with us for decades to come. But Disney World plans to reopen, at least. Read the latest news on the pandemic:

The world now has more than 5.7 million confirmed cases, with more than 356,000 deaths and almost 2.4 million recoveries. Here at home we now have 1.7 million confirmed cases. More than 100,000 people have died, almost a third of the world total. Almost 392,000 have been recovered.

Disney World is reopening, but capacity will be limited, face masks will be required, and you won't be able to hug Mickey.

In India, a triple disaster is bringing Biblical comparisons. The country struggled with scorching temperatures and the worst locust invasion in decades as authorities prepared for the end of a months-long shutdown, despite registering thousands of new COVID infections every day.

Community-borne cases of the new coronavirus are growing in Africa, particularly Ethiopia, and a new testing strategy is needed to prevent this, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa said today.

WebMD Health News

