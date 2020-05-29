May 29, 2020: summary of the latest news on COVID-19





CDC presents expansive guidelines for reopening US offices. Infections and deaths continue to rise in a dozen states. And for the first time, the Boston Marathon is canceled. Here are the latest news about coronavirus:

Let's talk about reopening: CDC has issued new guidelines on the safest ways to reopen offices. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio expects as many as 400,000 residents to return to work in the first half of next month, as the city prepares to begin lifting some of its strictest restrictions on the coronavirus. Illinois is joining many of its neighboring Midwest states to reopen some retail stores, restaurants, salons, and other businesses today, but Chicagoans will have to wait.

The panel assembled by President Donald Trump to deal with the pandemic has shrunk dramatically as the White House anticipates the reopening.

Requiring patients to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill is unnecessarily risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of doctors allege in a lawsuit seeking to suspend the federal rule.

Organizers canceled the Boston Marathon for the first time in its history, ending a 124-year run that had persisted through two world wars, a volcanic eruption, and even another pandemic.

Despite the pace of new infections accelerating, with almost 700,000 new known cases reported in the past week after the pathogen found major footholds in Latin America and the Gulf States, many countries are reactivating what the Experts fear it is the worst time. In South Korea, more than 500 schools closed again as the country moves forward to end a resurgence of the coronavirus in the capital Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan area.

A New York Times reporter and photographer is driving more than 3,700 miles to document life as Europe reopens, where surreal moments now seem normal and surreal normality.

WebMD Health News

© 2020 WebMD, LLC. All rights reserved.

.



