May employment report: the US unemployment rate is expected to hit 20%

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expect the US economy to be. USA Cut another 8 million jobs in May, bringing the number of jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic to 28.5 million, more than triple the number of jobs lost during the 2008 financial crisis.

That would bring the unemployment rate to almost 20%, a record. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which will publish its employment report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, began tracking monthly data in 1948.

The only positive side: we could be reaching the top.

During the great depression , the unemployment rate reached 24.9% in 1933, according to BLS. Back then, only annual data was recorded.

It will get worse before it gets better

May, or perhaps June, will be the worst of the labor market crisis, before the unemployment rate drops rapidly in the second half of the year, economists at Goldman Sachs predict. However, the exact timing comes down to how many people will be back to work, and how fast.

Weekly jobless claims have been pointing in the same direction. First-time jobless claims have declined for ten straight weeks after peaking revised 6.9 million at the end of March . Last week's Department of Labor report showed the number of people applying for unemployment benefits for at least two weeks in a row decreased for the first time since the crisis began . That has given economists cautious optimism that some people are slowly returning to work as states across the country are reopening.

However, the trend was not maintained in Thursday's report. Continuing claims were $ 21.5 million, a little more than the previous week and more than expected. The data suggests that the recovery in the labor market will be slow.

Still, more than one in four American workers, nearly 43 million people total, have first filed for unemployment benefits during this crisis, and this week's 1.8 million new claims were nearly 10 times higher than before the pandemic. The economic pain is far from over.

Rehiring is difficult to do

Although many economists predict that the unemployment rate will drop rapidly as people return to work, the coronavirus economy may not recover quickly.

Oxford Economics expects the unemployment rate to remain at 10% by the end of the year.

Even when companies welcome workers, they can only offer reduced hours, forcing more people into involuntary part-time jobs.

Washington's multi-million dollar stimulus package for the country to go through the Covid-19 recession included an expansion of unemployment benefits as well as unique stimulus controls. That left some people, especially those in lower-paying jobs, to have more money at your disposal in unemployment than before

The government currently pays a Additional $ 600 per week for people receiving unemployment benefits, but the increased pay is slated to end in late July, unless extended.

There is a lot of uncertainty about what the US job market will look like during the summer. Hopefully the worst is over and rebuilding can begin.