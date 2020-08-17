maya-rudolph-receives-hint-she’s-wanted-back-on-‘snl’

(CNN) Maya Rudolph’s former “Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels was one of many friends who texted her as soon as Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris would be his running mate.

“He sent me a GIF of myself, as Kamala, in sunglasses, sipping a cocktail and saying, ‘Oh no.’ That really made me laugh,” Rudolph said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Does it mean she’ll return to the show to do her famous impression?

“Over the years, I’ve had to watch people come back and forth, but I’ve never been in a position like Alec Baldwin — who doesn’t even work there but is there every week,” she said. “I don’t know what this means. I don’t know what the hell is going to happen — nor does anybody else.”

Rudolph added that her phone “blew up” following the announcement, and said she thought for a second, “Is it my birthday again?”