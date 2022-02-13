If you’re a fan of Sons of Anarchy, then you’re going to love Mayans M.C.! This new show on FX is a spin-off of the popular series and it does not disappoint. Set in the world of outlaw motorcycle clubs, Mayans M.C. tells the story of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect trying to make his way in the club. With jaw-dropping action and intense drama, Mayans M.C. is sure to keep you hooked for Season 4 and beyond!

Mayans M.C. Season 4 release dates announced

FX has announced the release date for their gritty, biker-based series Mayans M.C., which will premiere on Tuesday, April 19 this year!

What does the series follow?

The Mayans M.C. series follows the lead Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who is a member of the Mayans M.C. charter. Against a backdrop of stark desert landscape, the club operates on the California-Mexico border. EZ, who once had the golden boy status in his family now faces conflict with other club chapters after a failed attempt at consolidating power. Ezekiel is later joined by his brother Angel. The two brothers have a strained relationship with their father, Felipe. The brothers were betrayed by their father in a very personal way. The series takes place in the same universe as FX’s long-running motorcycle drama Sons Of Anarchy. In Sons of Anarchy, the Mayans were rivals to them.

Two years have passed since the events of Sons Of Anarchy, and Mayans M.C., a new chapter has begun! The Mayans M.C series has been incorporating elements of Sons Of Anarchy into its own mythology, making it one massive crossover event! However, Mayans M.C., despite being a continuation of sorts from the original show and following many different characters with their own stories to tell, has been able to work hard at establishing itself on its own terms throughout three seasons so far by staying true not just in plotlines but also tone for each individual episode.

Who is in the cast?

The series has been created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The executive producers of the show are not only James and Sutter, but also Hilton Smith. The cast includes,

J. D. Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes,

Clayton Cardenas as Angel Reyes

Sarah Bolger as Emily Galindo

Michael Irby as Obispo “Bishop” Losa

Carla Baratta as Luisa “Adelita” Espina

Richard Cabral as Johnny “El Coco” Cruz

Raoul Trujillo as Che “Taza” Romero

Antonio Jaramillo as Michael “Riz” Ariza

Danny Pino as Miguel Galindo

Edward James Olmos as Felipe Reyes

Emilio Rivera as Marcus Álvarez,

Sulem Calderon as Gabriela “Gaby” Castillo

Frankie Loyal as Hank “El Tranq” Loza,

Joseph Lucero as Neron “Creeper” Vargas, among many others

Why you should watch Mayans M.C.?

The series has amazing action sequences which makes it great for action lovers. The Mayans M.C. cast is really talented and brings the characters to life in an incredible way! Mayans M.C.’s last season left us with a lot of cliffhangers and we are excited to see what’s going to happen next! Mayans M.C.’ is full of suspense and thrill which makes it interesting for everyone! Mayans M.C.’s cinematography is amazing as well, the shots in the show look stunning! The series has some great characters that keep you hooked throughout the series!

It’s the calm before the storm. Mount up for the Season Four premiere of FX's Mayans on April 19th. Stream on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/yUJxGDaHeK — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) February 9, 2022

Reviews Mayans M.C.

If you’re looking for an adrenaline-pumping, action-packed TV show to watch, then Mayans M.C. is a perfect choice! The series follows the story of the Mayan MC charter in Southern California and is full of suspenseful moments that will keep you hooked until the very end!

The cast of Mayans M.C. is really talented and brings the characters to life in an incredible way! The last season left us with a lot of cliffhangers and we are excited to see what’s going to happen in Season Four!

Mayans M.C. is a great show and we are sure that you will love it! The series has already been renewed for a fourth season so don’t miss out on this amazing show!