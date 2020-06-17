Mayor of a small northern California city to resign for dismissing police reform

The mayor of a small town in northern California announced her resignation on Tuesday after a backlash over comments she made dismissing the need for police reform in the town.

"I fully support the Black Lives Matter movement and am eager to consider and adopt policies that further its goals," Healdsburg Mayor Leah Gold wrote in a statement posted on the city's Facebook page announcing her resignation.

"Although I feel positively about my contributions and have many loyal supporters, I am sure there are also many BIPOC members [blacks, indigenous people, people of color] in our community who could serve our city well. As I have considered how you can help Healdsburg To advance racial justice during this critical juncture, I think one of the ways that I can contribute is by creating a space for a person of color to join the City Council, "he wrote.

Gold's requests for resignation began earlier this month after she said that scheduling a City Council meeting to discuss police reform in Healdsburg would be a "solution in search of a problem." She said the city has "a very good police chief who is aware of these problems and trains its personnel in appropriate methods of conflict resolution," SF Gate reported.

Then a woman named Elena Halvorsen wrote Gold an email saying the city deserves more than a "complete denial of a problem that many in our city encounter on a daily basis." He also accused the mayor of putting his "white privilege on full display."

RICHMOND POLICE CHIEF RESIGNES AS TENSIONS SCALE IN VIRGINIA'S CAPITAL

Gold responded by saying, "I really don't know how to respond to his misplaced outrage and hyperbolic tone in his letter. Perhaps after he calms down a bit, we can arrange a civil phone conversation." Halvorsen posted his email and Gold's response on his Facebook page.

Halvorsen added in the post that they eventually spoke on the phone but did not come to a "resolution" and she left the conversation "frustrated."

A Change.org petition calling for Gold's resignation received nearly 2,000 signatures.

Gold acknowledged in a publication on June 6 that his initial response was "inappropriate" and said he was "speaking out of the blue and in a narrow band at the Council meeting, on the question of whether the excessive use of force is a problem in Healdsburg. " Police department. But clearly, the public is engaged in a much broader conversation. "

On Monday, a letter was read at a city council meeting, arguing that the mayor should resign for "silencing the underrepresented community in Healdsburg," "urging the city to refrain from holding public demonstrations across the country" and "Initially silence an important item on the agenda about the use of force," reported SF Gate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gold said he would resign on June 30.