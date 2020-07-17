Mayor of Chicago to White House Press Secretary: "Hi Karen. Take care of your mouth"

After White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Lightfoot "the abandoned mayor of Chicago" at a press conference, the mayor responded, tweeting, "Hi, Karen. Take care of your mouth."

McEnany called Lightfoot "abandoned" after a question about President Trump's response to the death of black people at the hands of the police.

On the Internet, a "Karen" is a nickname for a rude and stereotypical middle-aged white woman, the type that requires "talking to the manager" or calling the police about blacks in innocent situations.

Lightfoot is no stranger to social media. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, she has used videos and memes to encourage residents to follow orders to stay home. Her abrupt and senseless approach to the pandemic has generated the Internet feeling of "Lori Lightfoot is watching you."