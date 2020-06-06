May's work numbers were strong. But don't celebrate yet (opinion)





Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that 2.5 million new jobs were created. That marks the reversal of the widespread loss of jobs in April (20.5 million jobs) and March (700,000 jobs). Overall, most industries saw an increase in employment.

This summer, as more companies come back online and social distancing in some parts of the country is eased, we should expect more waves of job creation. But let's not start celebrating yet.

Despite these encouraging numbers, the overall picture remains bleak. The current economy still has almost 20 million fewer jobs than in February, when the job market was up and running.

What's more, a full job recovery is not likely any time soon. After all, the virus is still alive and healthy, with no clear downward trend nationwide. For that reason, the risk of contagion remains too high for many consumers, the lifeblood of the US economy. USA, to return to their behaviors and regular spending levels.