May's work numbers were strong. But don't celebrate yet (opinion)

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that 2.5 million new jobs were created. That marks the reversal of the widespread loss of jobs in April (20.5 million jobs) and March (700,000 jobs). Overall, most industries saw an increase in employment.
This summer, as more companies come back online and social distancing in some parts of the country is eased, we should expect more waves of job creation. But let's not start celebrating yet.
Despite these encouraging numbers, the overall picture remains bleak. The current economy still has almost 20 million fewer jobs than in February, when the job market was up and running.
What's more, a full job recovery is not likely any time soon. After all, the virus is still alive and healthy, with no clear downward trend nationwide. For that reason, the risk of contagion remains too high for many consumers, the lifeblood of the US economy. USA, to return to their behaviors and regular spending levels.
Consumers will likely continue to spend less on categories that pose a high risk of contagion and may be discontinued, such as entertainment, travel, lodging, and restaurant dining. Even within a year, demand for hotel waiters, hostesses, and receptionists is likely to remain well below pre-pandemic levels due to lower turnover. Since the majority of job losses so far are in these types of service jobs, various demographic groups that make up large proportions of those jobs will be affected: Black and Hispanic workers, as well as workers from all ethnic groups who do not have a university degree .
Furthermore, the layoffs are far from over: According to a recent survey by the Conference Board, many human resources executives from large companies say their organizations plan to lay off workers in the coming months, as they see the impact of the crisis on their businesses. . Many employers say they are trying to avoid layoffs as much as possible, and only when their earnings are clearly declining will they start cutting jobs. Other employers are reluctant to add more workers and increase labor costs in this uncertain time. As a result, they will likely delay hiring.
More than all others, new entrants to the job market will be affected. Young workers always suffer more than their older peers during recessions, and this recession is especially bad for them because the type of jobs they will suffer most generally employs an unusually high concentration of them.
In the coming months, we can expect a strong recovery in job creation. But even by the end of 2020, the level of employment in the United States may still be 10 million below where it was in February.
That is certainly better than where we were a couple of months ago, but it is far from where we were before this pandemic began.