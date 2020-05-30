Maze fans want Tilda Swinton to replace David Bowie as Jareth in Labyrinth 2

With TriStar Pictures constantly moving forward with their plans for Labyrinth 2, many fans have turned to social media to campaign for Tilda Swinton as the new Goblin King. When Strange doctor director Scott Derrickson signed to direct Maze 2 This week, fan discussions continued online, and many wondered who could replace the late David Bowie in his iconic role as Jareth. Before long, Swinton's name popped up in the conversation, and now the interest of the fans behind the idea has quickly accelerated online.

"So I just found out that a sequel to Labyrinth is taking place. Leaving aside the fact that this makes me feel desperate, we can all agree that Tilda Swinton should play Jareth, right?" A huge admirer of the original tweeted, echoing the thoughts of many others. "Tilda Swinton as Jareth, or I'm out," says another fan bluntly. Although the recent update to the sequel has sparked a lot of fan support for Swinton's possible casting as Jareth, it's also evident that some fans have been wanting this for years, as another four-year tweet says: "THE ONLY ONE acceptable restart of Labyrinth I would be choosing Tilda Swinton as Jareth. "

RELATED: Labyrinth 2 Gets Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson

This week, Scott Derrickson is reported to be directing Labyrinth 2 with Maggie Levin writing the script. Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company is also on board to produce with Brian Henson as executive producer. In the original movie, Connelly co-starred with Bowie a 16-year-old girl who navigated an otherworldly maze to rescue her younger brother. Plot details about the sequel have yet to be revealed, and it's also unclear at this time if the producers plan to bring Connelly back as Sarah Williams.

If the character will be part of the sequel, releasing the new Goblin King could be the biggest challenge Derrickson and the producers will face. Maze 2. Tilda Swinton is not a name that immediately came to mind, but I have to admit it is a fantastic idea and I really can't think of anyone who can do it better. Because it's now clear that many of the fans of the original movie are on board with Swinton on paper, we hope his name will be taken into account.

Tilda Swinton and David Bowie have shared the screen before, as the former played the latter's wife in a promotional video for Bowie's song, "The Stars (Are Out Tonight)." You can only help Swinton hypothetically assume his classic role as Jareth if she worked with him and got to know him on a personal level. Of course, Swinton also has experience working with Derrickson, as he also appeared on Strange doctor. All the right pieces are here for potential release to occur, so let's hope so. Courtesy of David Bowie on YouTube, you can watch the music video with Swinton and Bowie below, and directly from Twitter, you can also see some of the fans campaigning for Swinton to become the new Goblin King.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gH7dMBcg-gE (/ embed)

So I just found out that a sequel to LABYRINTH is taking place. Leaving aside the fact that this makes me feel desperate, we can all agree that Tilda Swinton should play Jareth, right? – Witney Seibold (@WitneySeibold) May 26, 2020

Tilda Swinton as Jareth, or I'm out. https://t.co/RmCvw5BNWi – Jesse (@chop_on_top) May 26, 2020

The ONLY acceptable restart for Labyrinth would be to choose Tilda Swinton as Jareth. – Wash your hands. Say yes! (@mattycurry) January 24, 2016

I don't think there should be a new version of Labyrinth. But if there must be one, my vote for Goblin King is Tilda Swinton. – Eryn (@ErynEarls) May 28, 2020

I know people say that nobody can play #GoblinKing apart from David Bowie, but what about Tilda Swinton?#Labyrinthpic.twitter.com/qroGgAEifi – sean brett (@BaconKnight) May 26, 2020

At first I was shocked that there would even be a Labyrinth sequel without David Bowie. But @scottderrickson she knows what she's doing and imma just released this: Tilda Swinton as a Goblin Queen. Yes? Yes. – You wouldn't know him (@ MKP0tter) May 26, 2020

Tilda Swinton should be Jareth / Bowie in the new Labyrinth movie, or no one. That is the choice we have. – Will Riker (@TheHayleighB) May 27, 2020

Make Tilda Swinton the new Goblin King in the Labyrinth sequel, you cowards. – Paul Hagan (@thepaulhagan) May 26, 2020

So Tilda Swinton is being cast as Jareth in the #Labyrinth sequel right? pic.twitter.com/9Qvf0ztwAK – Dallas King (@ DallasKing1138) May 27, 2020

Tilda Swinton hears she's being considered for the Labyrinth sequel pic.twitter.com/tq5psZX883 – The curves (@benedictm) May 27, 2020

Topics: Maze