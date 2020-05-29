Maze fans want Tilda Swinton to take over David Bowie in the sequel

Earlier this week, we received the surprise announcement that a late sequel to the classic 1980s fantasy movie Labyrinth It is on the way. Strange doctor Director Scott Derrickson is on hand to direct the follow-up, with the screenplay by Maggie Levin. We don't know the casting details yet, but everyone is already worried about who the next King of the Goblins might play. David Bowie's performance as baby theft Jareth is one of the most popular, if not the most popular, things in the original, and people are very picky about who should replace him.

However, one star has risen to the top of the pile, and it is Tilda Swinton. Like Bowie, Swinton is known for her otherworldly androgynous energy, so you can see why people want her to put herself in the shoes of the legend, assuming someone has to, of course. A quick search on social media will attract numerous fans demanding that the actress be cast for the role and here is just a small selection of them:

So I just found out that a sequel to LABYRINTH is taking place. Leaving aside the fact that this makes me feel desperate, we can all agree that Tilda Swinton should play Jareth, right? – Witney Seibold (@WitneySeibold) May 26, 2020

It's Swinton or nothing.

Tilda Swinton as Jareth, or I'm out. https://t.co/RmCvw5BNWi – Jesse (@chop_on_top) May 26, 2020

There is only one acceptable answer.

The ONLY acceptable restart for Labyrinth would be to choose Tilda Swinton as Jareth. – Wash your hands. Say yes! (@mattycurry) January 24, 2016

There shouldn't be one. But there is one. So Swinton.

I don't think there should be a new version of Labyrinth. But if there must be one, my vote for Goblin King is Tilda Swinton. – Eryn (@ErynEarls) May 28, 2020

Your move, you cowards.

Make Tilda Swinton the new Goblin King in the Labyrinth sequel, you cowards. – Paul Hagan (@thepaulhagan) May 26, 2020

The funny thing is that Swinton actually worked with Bowie, as he played his wife in the music video for "The Stars (Are Out Tonight)".

I know people say that nobody can play #GoblinKing apart from David Bowie, but what about Tilda Swinton?#Labyrinth pic.twitter.com/qroGgAEifi – sean brett (@BaconKnight) May 26, 2020

Yes? Yes.

At first I was shocked that there would even be a Labyrinth sequel without David Bowie. But @scottderrickson she knows what she's doing and imma just released this: Tilda Swinton as a Goblin Queen. Yes? Yes. – You wouldn't know him (@ MKP0tter) May 26, 2020

I mean, just look at that image.

So Tilda Swinton is being cast as Jareth in the #Labyrinth sequel right? pic.twitter.com/9Qvf0ztwAK – Dallas King (@ DallasKing1138) May 27, 2020

Recall that Swinton has not only worked with Bowie before, but also has a history with Derrickson, as he chose her as the Old One in the MCU. That connection could mean that she is genuinely involved in getting a part in Maze 2. But then again, at this time there is no casting news available.

Another idea is for Jennifer Connelly to return as Sarah, but this time she is Queen Goblin. That would be a nice twist on the premise of the first movie. However, if you want someone to reproduce Bowie’s Jareth, Tilda Swinton is probably the best option.

But tell us, are you excited for a Labyrinth continuation? And should Swinton be in it? Give us your opinion in the comments below.