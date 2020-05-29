Maze fans want Tilda Swinton to take over David Bowie in the sequel

Earlier this week, we received the surprise announcement that a late sequel to the classic 1980s fantasy movie Labyrinth It is on the way. Strange doctor Director Scott Derrickson is on hand to direct the follow-up, with the screenplay by Maggie Levin. We don't know the casting details yet, but everyone is already worried about who the next King of the Goblins might play. David Bowie's performance as baby theft Jareth is one of the most popular, if not the most popular, things in the original, and people are very picky about who should replace him.

However, one star has risen to the top of the pile, and it is Tilda Swinton. Like Bowie, Swinton is known for her otherworldly androgynous energy, so you can see why people want her to put herself in the shoes of the legend, assuming someone has to, of course. A quick search on social media will attract numerous fans demanding that the actress be cast for the role and here is just a small selection of them:

It's Swinton or nothing.

There is only one acceptable answer.

There shouldn't be one. But there is one. So Swinton.

Your move, you cowards.

The funny thing is that Swinton actually worked with Bowie, as he played his wife in the music video for "The Stars (Are Out Tonight)".

Yes? Yes.

I mean, just look at that image.

David-Bowie-as-the-Goblin-King-in-Labyrinth

Recall that Swinton has not only worked with Bowie before, but also has a history with Derrickson, as he chose her as the Old One in the MCU. That connection could mean that she is genuinely involved in getting a part in Maze 2. But then again, at this time there is no casting news available.

Another idea is for Jennifer Connelly to return as Sarah, but this time she is Queen Goblin. That would be a nice twist on the premise of the first movie. However, if you want someone to reproduce Bowie’s Jareth, Tilda Swinton is probably the best option.

But tell us, are you excited for a Labyrinth continuation? And should Swinton be in it? Give us your opinion in the comments below.



