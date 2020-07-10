McCarthy beats Pelosi for & # 39; defending destruction & # 39 ;, says Speaker who reinforces the mafia with a comment & # 39; atrocious & # 39; over the statue

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California. He told "Bill Hemmer Reports" on Friday that President Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, encouraged the mob's behavior and supported the "destruction" with her recent comments on the removal of controversial statues.

During her weekly press conference on Thursday, Pelosi refused to admonish protesters who downed a statue of Christopher Columbus in his hometown of Baltimore.

"People will do what they do," Pelosi said, adding that "it is up to the communities to decide which statues they want to see."

On Friday, McCarthy described Pelosi's statement as "egregious".

"I think she advocates destruction," he said. "That is where he grew up, he is [of] an Italian-American heritage and Christopher Columbus was shot down."

McCarthy also accused Pelosi of not doing more to prevent the destruction of a statue in his own district in California.

"Think about the district he represents now in San Francisco, there was a statue of San [Junípero] Serra. This is the guy who created nine different missions, who has a statue inside the Capitol that the speaker, me and Joe Biden, along with the Pope [Francisco] stopped and prayed to [in 2015]. He was knocked down and she didn't say anything. "

He added: "This is appalling for me because she would defend destruction … We believe in a rule of law. This adds to the mob and allows it to take over."

Pelosi rejected McCarthy's criticism of the Serra statue earlier this month.

"I am trying to save the world from the coronavirus," he said at the time, according to the Washington Examiner. "I have no interest in … McCarthy, who has had no idea of ​​our dynamics in our district."