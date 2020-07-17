McCarthy warns that if the Republican Party does not win in November, the Democrats & # 39; will change the rules of the game & # 39;

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Told "Hannity" Thursday that it is crucial that Republicans win big in November because, otherwise, as he said, "I don't know if any we will have a chance to win again. "

"The rules of the game will change," McCarthy told host Sean Hannity. "How we vote, they're going to change. You know, in California, they allow non-citizens to vote in school board elections. You know, in California, they lowered the voting age to 17. You know, in California, that could turn in your ballot within 17 days after the election?

"Those are the things they are doing now," he added. "That is what they will do throughout the country … they will expand the Supreme Court, there will not be 50 states, there will be 52 states …

"We want to focus on bringing this country back," continued the House Republican top. "Rebuild it, restore it and renew it, and that means law, order and justice."

In that regard, McCarthy said he would introduce legislation that would eliminate federal funds from states and cities whose leaders do not enforce vandalism laws on public property.

"This is to protect American statues because what we want to do is tell the story," he said. "When you look at [the statue] of San [Junipero] Serra [statue] [of San Francisco] collapses or you see Ulysses S. Grant [shattered statue], you look at Christopher Columbus, you look at Frederick Douglass, this is a real challenge Because we have local officials who have the responsibility for the rule of law.

"Why don't they have more regard for the rule of law rather than encouraging the mafia to bring it down? If they do, if they allow that to happen, why should federal dollars flow to that city?"