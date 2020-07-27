McConnell formally presents Senate Republican stimulus bill: "The American people need more help"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in comments on the Senate floor: "The American people need more help," and that the Republican proposal will be called the HEALS Act, an acronym for Health, Financial Aid, Liability Protection. and Schools ".
McConnell announced that a series of Republican committee chairs will roll out the components of the legislation shortly.
"As with the CARES Act in March, Senate Republicans have created another bold framework to help our nation. So now we need our fellow Democrats to repeat their part, too," McConnell said, asking them to "put aside the partisan walls, "and" rediscover the sense of urgency that made the CARES Law cross the finish line. "
McConnell has said he hopes that in the next two to three weeks the Senate can bring the next coronavirus relief bill to the House.
Democrats are already unified behind their own opening bid: a $ 3 billion proposal that was passed by the House in May.
Hard negotiations are expected ahead as Democrats and Republicans are a long way from each other in terms of front-line numbers and specific details in their proposals.
Republicans have also faced division within their own ranks as they have worked to craft a proposal, and some Republican senators are cautious of spending more money on top of the trillions of coronavirus aid that lawmakers have already enacted.
Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said Monday that he expects "significant resistance" from Republicans to the Republican stimulus bill.
"There is significant resistance to another trillion dollars. The answer to these challenges will not be simply getting money out of Washington, the answer to these challenges will be to get people back to work. And as it stands now, I think you will likely see that several Republicans oppose this bill and express serious concerns, "he said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.