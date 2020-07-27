McConnell formally presents Senate Republican stimulus bill: "The American people need more help"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in comments on the Senate floor: "The American people need more help," and that the Republican proposal will be called the HEALS Act, an acronym for Health, Financial Aid, Liability Protection. and Schools ".

McConnell announced that a series of Republican committee chairs will roll out the components of the legislation shortly.

"As with the CARES Act in March, Senate Republicans have created another bold framework to help our nation. So now we need our fellow Democrats to repeat their part, too," McConnell said, asking them to "put aside the partisan walls, "and" rediscover the sense of urgency that made the CARES Law cross the finish line. "

McConnell has said he hopes that in the next two to three weeks the Senate can bring the next coronavirus relief bill to the House.