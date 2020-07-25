McConnell hopes to send the next coronavirus relief bill to House in three weeks.





"Hopefully in the next two to three weeks we can get together and pass something that we can send to the House and send to the President for his signature," McConnell told CNN affiliate WKTY in an interview published Friday night.

McConnell said he will start talking to Democrats next week about the bill.

When asked about excluding a payroll tax cut from the law, McConnell explained that there was bipartisan opposition to the idea, adding: "I think we are much better off just sending another direct cash payment to those have been left out of all this. " He noted that the payroll tax would only help those who have a job.

McConnell again stated that he does not support an extension of the federal unemployment benefit of $ 600, but he does support the continuation of the traditional state-run unemployment program.

"We are going to send $ 100 million to Kentucky for testing, I don't think we still have enough testing across the country, and we are more than willing to spend extra money on testing and treatment and vaccines on the upcoming coronavirus relief bill. , if in fact we believe that more funds would be useful, "said McConnell, a Kentucky Republican. Millions of unemployed Americans are anxiously waiting for Congress to decide whether to extend the $ 600 weekly boost to unemployment benefits that has been a key economic lifeline during the pandemic. This was the last week for which unemployed workers will receive the improved pay, despite the fact that the coronavirus relief program does not technically expire until July 31. This is because payments are only provided for weeks ending Saturday or Sunday. Senate Republicans remain divided on how much aid to provide, delaying the publication of their next financial aid proposal. Republican lawmakers are debating whether to cut payments and possibly include a bonus for those who accept job offers due to concerns that the generous upgrade is a disincentive to returning to work. Democrats have proposed continuing the $ 600 benefit in 2021. And a second round of stimulus payments is not a done deal. The White House is putting pressure on him, and McConnell said Tuesday that he is in favor of including them in the next aid package. But the Republican Party seems divided on the issue, and there is a long way to go before the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democrat-controlled House agree on a bill. In the first round, individuals were owed a one-time payment of up to $ 1,200, and families could receive $ 2,400 plus $ 500 per child. The size of payments was reduced by income level and was completely eliminated for higher-income Americans.

Tami Luhby and Katie Lobosco of CNN contributed to this story.