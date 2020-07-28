McConnell makes it clear that opposition to the FBI accumulates money in the next stimulus

That despite the fact that the Senate Republican Party stimulus proposal officially unveiled Monday includes funding for a new FBI headquarters at the request of the Trump administration. The bill includes $ 1.75 billion "for the design and construction of a Washington, D.C. headquarters for the Federal Bureau of Investigation," according to the text.

Pressured by a journalist on Tuesday about funding, McConnell responded by saying he is against "unrelated" provisions in the next stimulus. The Senate Majority Leader said he hopes anything not directly related to Covid-19 will be removed before a new relief measure is enacted.

"Let me speak for myself. I am opposed to irrelevant amendments, either to finance the FBI building or, for example, in the House of Representatives bill, if it is a tax cut for workers high-income in blue states or other "Relevant amendments in the House of Representatives bill, such as marijuana studies or aid to illegal immigrants. When we get to the end of the process, I hope that all the non-Covid measures are in place, no matter what bill they were in the beginning, "McConnell said.

The disposition comes after the administration's successful push for funds caused significant problems during intraparty negotiations.