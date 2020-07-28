McConnell makes it clear that opposition to the FBI accumulates money in the next stimulus

That despite the fact that the Senate Republican Party stimulus proposal officially unveiled Monday includes funding for a new FBI headquarters at the request of the Trump administration. The bill includes $ 1.75 billion "for the design and construction of a Washington, D.C. headquarters for the Federal Bureau of Investigation," according to the text.
Pressured by a journalist on Tuesday about funding, McConnell responded by saying he is against "unrelated" provisions in the next stimulus. The Senate Majority Leader said he hopes anything not directly related to Covid-19 will be removed before a new relief measure is enacted.
"Let me speak for myself. I am opposed to irrelevant amendments, either to finance the FBI building or, for example, in the House of Representatives bill, if it is a tax cut for workers high-income in blue states or other "Relevant amendments in the House of Representatives bill, such as marijuana studies or aid to illegal immigrants. When we get to the end of the process, I hope that all the non-Covid measures are in place, no matter what bill they were in the beginning, "McConnell said.
The disposition comes after the administration's successful push for funds caused significant problems during intraparty negotiations.
McConnell initially indicated at a press conference Monday that he did not know the FBI provision was in the bill, but moments later he said the White House "insisted that it be included."
McConnell was then asked if it was possible that nearly $ 2 billion could be in the measure without his knowledge, and seemed to suggest he was aware.
"Well, regarding that proposal, obviously we had to come to an agreement with the administration to get started. And they will have to answer the question of why they insisted on that," he said. When asked if he supported her being there, he said at the time, "You will have to ask them why they insisted that he be included."
Several Senate Republicans have voiced opposition to the provision, and Republicans lobbied administration officials Tuesday during their private lunch on why the money was included in the bill, which members argued was not even related to the coronavirus.
McConnell has already made clear that the Republican Party proposal serves as a starting point in negotiations on the next stimulus measure.
He described the plan as "a starting point" on Monday, saying: "Every bill has to start somewhere. Republicans are in the majority in the Senate. This is a starting point. You will have many stories to cover as you go. Throughout the year we have these discussions back and forth across party lines and with the administration. "