McConnell: No Recovery Bill Without Legal Protection for "All Coronavirus-Related"





Republican Senate leaders and senior administration officials have been negotiating proposals and exchanging plans in private before formally presenting a Republican proposal next week, just three weeks before Congress suspends its summer recess. The move, which is expected to cost around $ 1.3 trillion, would be equivalent to the Republican Party's latest response to the crisis, after flatly rejecting the House Democrats' $ 3 trillion plan that was approved by his chamber two months ago.

But to get to Trump's desk, it would require the two parties in both houses to sort out major differences, about the size and scope of the plan, as well as the details in it, in the heat of an election year, meaning many They are skeptical you can come to terms with the number of days that decrease before the August break.

"Obviously we're out of session this week, but when my members come back next week, we'll start socializing with them, we'll start discussing it with the Democrats and we'll start the legislative process," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Corbin. , Kentucky on Monday. "I think you can anticipate that this will come to a head in the next three weeks, starting next week."

The Republican measure, which McConnell, White House officials, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and key Senate presidents are expected to actively debate, is expected to provide aid to businesses, hospitals and schools in an effort to boost the economy with millions still jobless. . But even before its introduction, it has already sparked a protest from Democrats, who argue that the measure is far smaller in scope than is needed and is expected to include measures that his party will not accept.