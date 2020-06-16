McConnell Pushes Republican Senators to Gain Broad Support for Police Reform Plan Amid Calls to Action Nationwide

It also comes after tension within the Senate GOP conference on the timeline for bringing the legislation into public view.
McConnell did not say Tuesday whether he would try to present Scott's drafted bill for the vote before the four-week recess on July 4.
"We will let you know," he told CNN. When asked again if it was open, McConnell repeated, "We will let you know."
A journalist asked McConnell if he plans to remain a Republican leader, even if Republicans lose the majority, assuming he wins reelection. He replied, "I do."
Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota said Tuesday that he believes McConnell is "very committed" to achieving police reform through the Senate, adding: "So much so that he is trying to locate it. in the next week or two. "
When asked if that timeline is realistic, Thune said, "It could be. It depends on the legislation coming together and we can get support."
"I am still working with Tim Scott. Tim has put together a very thoughtful proposal," Daines said when asked if Trump's executive order goes far enough to address the necessary police reforms.
Daines said he would like to see a bipartisan agreement reached on the issue.
When asked if he would like anything in the Senate to pass before the July 4 recess, as Republican leaders scramble to do so, Daines replied, "The sooner the better."
Democrats in Congress are pushing their own police reform plan, and more than 220 House Democrats have signed the legislation, a strong signal of Democratic support that ensures that chamber will pass next week.
Scott said Monday night that he had had conversations with some Senate Democrats, but said he had been told that the Democratic leadership had urged its members not to sign its pop-up measure.
"I understand that Democrats have sent the signal that they are not allowed to participate in this bill, so it will be interesting to see how it works," he said.
Democrats are pressing on this, arguing that there is no law text to sign yet, although Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic leaders have expressed skepticism to the drafts of the law.
When asked if Schumer was urging Democrats not to sign Scott's plan, a Schumer spokesman said: "Senator Schumer believes we need bold and comprehensive legislation to ensure significant change and accountability to departments. of our nation's police. We look forward to the proposed Republican Senate review and see if it meets the moment. "