McConnell Pushes Republican Senators to Gain Broad Support for Police Reform Plan Amid Calls to Action Nationwide





It also comes after tension within the Senate GOP conference on the timeline for bringing the legislation into public view.

Scott voiced his concern Monday after some Senate Republicans pointed out that the chamber may have to wait at least a month to adopt police legislation and warned, "I think waiting a month before voting is a bad decision."

McConnell did not say Tuesday whether he would try to present Scott's drafted bill for the vote before the four-week recess on July 4.

"We will let you know," he told CNN. When asked again if it was open, McConnell repeated, "We will let you know."