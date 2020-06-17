McConnell Vows Prompt Action on Republican Party Police Reform Proposal

"What I am announcing today is after we have two circuit judges queuing this week or early next week, we are going to turn to the Scott bill," McConnell said, referring to Republican Senate legislation led by the republican Sen. Tim Scott.

"I am going to file a report on the motion to proceed and our Democratic friends, if you want to make a law, and not just try to make a point, I hope you will join us in getting the bill done and trying to move forward on how where the Senate moves forward when trying to get a result, rather than just going back and forth, which you have all seen on frequent occasions on both sides. "

Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer declined to say Tuesday whether Democrats would try to prevent Scott's plan from coming to the floor for debate, saying "we have not yet seen the bill, so it is premature comment ", while also declining to say whether he is encouraging Democrats to avoid co-sponsoring the plan.

McConnell's move comes amid nationwide calls to action after multiple episodes of high-profile police brutality.