McConnell Vows to Keep Economy Open, Urges Americans to Wear a Mask

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged Tuesday not to shut down the economy again, warning that the United States does not have enough money to "continue to shore up" the economy, and urged Americans to wear a mask to slow the spread. of the novel. coronavirus.

"We are not going to shut down the economy again," McConnell, R-Kentucky, said Tuesday. "We don't have enough money that we can borrow to continue to shore up the economy indefinitely."

MEADOWS SAYS THE NATIONAL MASK MANDATE IS NOT IN ORDER

McConnell continued to discuss the importance of wearing a mask, noting that "at some point along the way, people have been somewhat confused" about the use of masks or facial covering when social distancing is not possible.

"It is not confusing," McConnell joked. "The most important thing each of us can do, not only to protect ourselves, but also our friends and colleagues, the most important thing we can do is wear a mask."

McConnell went on to scold those who pointed out that they were letting their guard down, as states across the country have seen an increase in positive cases of coronavirus in recent days.

"Clearly, a lot of people thought when we started opening up the economy again, 'Let the good times pass,'" McConnell said. "And we have seen the increase in cases."

McConnell's comments about the importance of masks come after the White House this week said there would be no national mandate to wear masks.

DOES WEAR A FACE MASK HAVE ANY HEALTH HAZARDS?

President Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, was asked Monday whether there should be a federal mandate to wear masks, or whether the decision should be left to the states, as some governors are tightening orders requiring masks in spaces where social distancing is not possible. and others are issuing new orders for their states.

"Well, it certainly is a state-to-state problem as we look across the country, obviously the narrative is that COVID cases are increasing, but the evidence is increasing exponentially. Now we have tested almost 10 percent of our country Meadows said.

"And yet, when we look at masks and the use of masks, that is done based on location, when you cannot have social distancing, but certainly a national mandate is not necessary," he continued. "We are allowing governors and mayors to intervene in that."

Meadows went on to say that as states and businesses begin to open, masks should be worn if appropriate.

"President Trump mentioned that he is willing to wear a mask if appropriate in tight spaces," said Meadows.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.