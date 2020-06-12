McConnell's spokesman criticizes the group that pushes the accusations on the candidate of the court of appeals: "Bottom of the barrel"

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, criticized a group that is promoting claims about DC Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Justin Walker during the later stages of its confirmation process for participating. in a "bottom of the barrel". defame "against the judge, while the group calls on the Senate to stop the nomination.

The conviction comes when the group called Fix the Court, which observers on the right say is funded by a dark money network that largely supports liberal causes, has raised last-second objections to Walker's nomination after that he was expelled from the Senate Judiciary Committee. . The allegations are essentially that the Senate has not adequately investigated an element of Walker's finances and an alleged flawed "classroom etiquette" incident from when he was a teacher.

"This is nothing more than a last smear attempt on Judge Walker," a McConnell spokesman told Fox News. "All the other attempts to defeat this well-qualified candidate have failed, and this is all they have now."

The American Bar Association, which has come under fire for failing to approve of many of Trump's judicial nominees, rated Walker "Well Qualified" for a D.C. Circuit nomination.

Fixing the Court, which it says is a "nonpartisan organization that advocates 'non-ideological arrangements', the judicial system is funded by the New Venture Fund, a group that is" administered under an administrative agreement with Arabella Advisors ", an organization that provides services and advice to left-wing non-profit organizations.

Both of the allegations made by Fix the Court stem from Walker's time as a professor at the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville.

The former alleges that there may be ethical issues with a loan Walker gave to a married couple of alumni, one who was previously an unpaid teaching assistant for Walker at UL Brandeis and another who is currently a paralegal in his current role as judge. in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky. Fix the Court raises concerns about possible "power imbalances" stemming from a teaching assistant and a paralegal who owe a teacher and judge money.

But the loan has been repaid in full, according to Fix the Court, and the dean of UL Brandeis, Colin Crawford, who sent a letter in support of Walker's nomination, told Fox News that the situation with Jake Gray, Walker's teaching assistant went through the proper channels with the university.

"Mr. Gray, by arrangement with Judge Walker and myself, and in consultation with other affected teachers immediately, assisted Judge Walker in concluding his classes in November 2019. Mr. Gray was not compensated for this," said Crawford to Fox News. "In the spring of 2020, Mr. Gray assisted Judge Walker. For this position (as" Part-Time Professor "), Mr. Gray was compensated. The position had been publicly announced by university procedures, in December 2019 There were three applicants, including Mr. Gray. The other two were from another state. "

A source familiar with Walker's nomination noted that Walker had disclosed the loan in reports to the Senate Judiciary Committee twice, once before his nomination for the district court and once for his current nomination for the D.C. Circuit.

Fix the Court's second indictment quotes "various campus sources" saying students in a spring 2019 class of Walker's "mocked" minorities with a "build the wall" chant, in response to which Walker joked and smiled. Fix the court alleges that the incident was not "unique". Fox News asked Fix the Court to share contact information for some of its anonymous sources, on the condition that Fox News also keep the sources anonymous, but Fix the Court said that none of the sources would agree.

In response to that allegation, Crawford told Fox News: "In the previous academic year (that is, the 2018-2019 academic year), a student came to me and described an incident of concern during a Professor Walker class. a private conversation from a student that the student asked me to keep confidential, it would be inappropriate for me to say more. "

However, a different source close to Walker's nomination told Fox News that Fix the Court's allegation is incorrect.

"It absolutely didn't happen," said the source. "It has no basis."

Furthermore, the Fix the Court indictment appears to be at odds with some of the endorsements of Walker's nomination by other teachers and students.

"Although he and I come from different political affiliations, I believe he will be an impartial and objective judge of appeal," Manning G. Warren, a Walker colleague at UL Brandeis, said in a letter to the Judicial Committee in April. "I know this from our own personal interactions over the years and from speaking with our colleagues and our students … Treat every member of our university community, from staff to faculty and students, with basic kindness. He definitely has the necessary judicial temperament. "

A May 5 letter signed by more than 100 of Walker's alumni has a similar tone.

"We wrote this letter to highlight Judge Walker's character, compassion, commitment to diversity and equality, humility, an open mind, and the ability to teach and inspire," say the students. "Judge Walker has already shown that he is a great mentor to his students, as well as to the employees he has already committed to. This legacy will continue if appointed, where he will teach his employees important lessons about open-mindedness, inclusion , rigorous analysis and legal writing that will last forever. "

Gabe Roth, founder and CEO of Fix the Court, told Fox News that his group does not go so far as to say that Walker should not be confirmed, but that he wants the Senate to slowly nullify Walker's nomination until he investigates his allegations. plus.

"Arranging the court has never opposed a judicial nomination and never will, as long as it is being executed," he said. "What I disagree here, as I have in the past, is a half-hearted Senate investigation process, with Republicans conducting an abbreviated investigation and Democrats simply complaining that, surprise! – the candidate is conservative, as if they would have discovered some bigger conspiracy. "

Roth added: "There is an easy fix for this. With no DC Circuit vacancies through September, and amid an ongoing pandemic and unprecedented movement for racial justice, Walker should gain more experience in district court by now. The Senate should conduct a more thorough investigation to answer open-ended questions about your finances and etiquette in the classroom, and we should re-examine this in the fall. "

Walker will replace retired DC Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith, who will remain in office until September.

But Walker has already been removed from the committee, and McConnell has filed a statement on his nomination. Walker will need to pass a closing vote and a final vote on his confirmation, which only need simple majorities, and will likely be confirmed before the end of next week. A source close to the nomination said the timeline for Walker's confirmation will remain the same.

Mike Davis, the chairman and founder of the Article III Project, a group dedicated to pushing Trump's judicial nominees, criticized Fix the Court.

“Fix the Court, posing as a 501 (c) (3) & # 39; nonpartisan & # 39; and & # 39; not ideological & # 39; which claims to promote transparency in our federal courts, is really a left-wing political front for dark money groups who hypocritically refuse to provide transparency and disclose to donors, "he said.

The Article III project itself is a conservative dark money organization. Roth defended his group.

"It is not partisan to ask the Senate to thoroughly investigate judicial candidates, especially when there is no vacancy on the current DC circuit and lawmakers are dealing with simultaneous crises once in a generation," he said. "Anyone who pays attention to Fix the Court knows that we are just as tough on Democrat-appointed judges and nominees as Republican-appointed judges and nominees. There is a widely recognized lack of openness and accountability in federal courts, and we're the only group selflessly trying to fix it. "

Walker, if confirmed, would join what is widely considered the second most powerful bank in the United States. This is because the D.C. Circuit He regularly handles high-profile appeals related to federal government agencies residing within the nation's capital, so his decisions have the potential to affect all Americans more than any court in the US. USA In addition to the Supreme Court.

Walker is a former employee of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and was one of the then-nominee's most vocal advocates during his confirmation process, which was also marked by eleventh-hour accusations, though Kavanaugh's were far more sordid.

The Kentucky judge is also an ally of McConnell and a dependent of former judge Anthony Kennedy, whose seat Kavanaugh assumed when he was confirmed in late 2018.