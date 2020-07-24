McDonald & # 39; s and Chipotle announce mask policies for customers

McDonald & # 39; s announced Friday that starting August 1, customers entering its restaurants will be required to wear face covers.

Chipotle (CMG)The mask requirement went into effect on Friday and posters were placed in restaurants to inform people about the policy, a spokesperson told CNN Business.
The measures follow similar policies of major restaurant and retail chains, including Starbucks (SBUX)breadbasket Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR).

McDonald's said that about 80% of its restaurants are located in areas that already require facial coatings. But "it is important to protect the safety of all employees and customers," the company said in a statement.

He also anticipates that some customers will not like the new rule.

"In those situations where a customer refuses to cover their faces, we will establish additional procedures to serve them in a friendly and expeditious manner," said McDonald's, adding that employees will receive training "to ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way. " Customers entering a McDonald's location without a mask will be offered by an employee. If they refuse to use it, they will be asked to stop at a designated location, away from other customers, where they will receive their orders.

McDonald & # 39; s (DCM) He also said Friday that he will continue his pause in the reopening of dining rooms for another 30 days.

– Nathaniel Meyersohn of CNN Business contributed to this report.

