McDonald & # 39; s and Chipotle announce mask policies for customers

McDonald & # 39; s announced Friday that starting August 1, customers entering its restaurants will be required to wear face covers.

Chipotle ( CMG ) The mask requirement went into effect on Friday and posters were placed in restaurants to inform people about the policy, a spokesperson told CNN Business.

The measures follow similar policies of major restaurant and retail chains, including Starbucks ( SBUX ) breadbasket Walmart ( WMT ) , Kroger ( KR ) .

McDonald's said that about 80% of its restaurants are located in areas that already require facial coatings. But "it is important to protect the safety of all employees and customers," the company said in a statement.