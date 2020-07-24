McDonald & # 39; s and Chipotle announce mask policies for customers

McDonald & # 39; s announced Friday that starting August 1, customers entering its restaurants will be required to wear face covers.
McDonald's said that about 80% of its restaurants are located in areas that already require facial coatings. But "it is important to protect the safety of all employees and customers," the company said in a statement.
He also anticipates that some customers will not like the new rule.
"In those situations where a customer refuses to cover their faces, we will establish additional procedures to serve them in a friendly and expeditious manner," said McDonald's, adding that employees will receive training "to ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way. " Customers entering a McDonald's location without a mask will be offered by an employee. If they refuse to use it, they will be asked to stop at a designated location, away from other customers, where they will receive their orders.
