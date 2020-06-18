McDonald & # 39; s will hire 260,000 people this summer

Staffing increases as you prepare to reopen your dining rooms after most of them were temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. The positions are a mix of part-time and full-time roles.

In May, McDonald & # 39; s ( DCM ) exposed the new safety precautions you will use when you reopen your dining rooms. In particular, customers will see stickers on the floors that encourage social estrangement, locked tables, and the closure of their self-serve beverage bar. Employees have to wash their hands every hour and wear personal protective equipment.

Approximately 95% of its restaurants worldwide have reopened in some capacity, and about 99% of its restaurants in the United States have continued to operate some services during the pandemic.

"We have established new minimum national standards and nearly 50 new processes in our restaurants as they continue to re-open safely and judiciously," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald & # 39; s USA, in Thursday's press release. The company employs around 850,000 people in the United States.