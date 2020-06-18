McDonald & # 39; s will hire 260,000 people this summer

"We have established new minimum national standards and nearly 50 new processes in our restaurants as they continue to re-open safely and judiciously," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald & # 39; s USA, in Thursday's press release. The company employs around 850,000 people in the United States.
McDonald's is experiencing a pickup in sales and demand. Its sales in the USA USA They fell 19% during the month of April compared to the same period of the previous year, but decreased only 5% year-on-year in May. Those numbers include sales at all the places that have been operating for at least 13 months, even if restaurants were temporarily closed during the pandemic.
–CNN Business & # 39; Clare Duffy and Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.