McDonald & # 39; s will hire 260,000 people this summer

McDonald's will hire 260,000 people this summer

Staffing increases as you prepare to reopen your dining rooms after most of them were temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. The positions are a mix of part-time and full-time roles.
In May, McDonald & # 39; s (DCM) exposed the new safety precautions you will use when you reopen your dining rooms. In particular, customers will see stickers on the floors that encourage social estrangement, locked tables, and the closure of their self-serve beverage bar. Employees have to wash their hands every hour and wear personal protective equipment.
Approximately 95% of its restaurants worldwide have reopened in some capacity, and about 99% of its restaurants in the United States have continued to operate some services during the pandemic.

"We have established new minimum national standards and nearly 50 new processes in our restaurants as they continue to re-open safely and judiciously," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald & # 39; s USA, in Thursday's press release. The company employs around 850,000 people in the United States.

McDonald's is experiencing a pickup in sales and demand. Its sales in the USA USA They fell 19% during the month of April compared to the same period of the previous year, but decreased only 5% year-on-year in May. Those numbers include sales at all the places that have been operating for at least 13 months, even if restaurants were temporarily closed during the pandemic.

Breakfast sales were particularly low, something executives lamented in the company's quarterly earnings call in early May. Wendy & # 39; s (WEN)However, it reported strong sales for its newly launched breakfast menu.

–CNN Business & # 39; Clare Duffy and Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.

