McDonald's Executive: Covid-19's meat shortage taught us all an important lesson (opinion)

In many ways, the global meat supply chain is just as miraculous. We have made technological advances that have allowed meat production and distribution to be safer, faster, and more efficient than people believed possible a few generations ago.

These advances were necessary to keep up with consumer demand, which has grown rapidly due to trends such as urbanization and rising incomes. Whereas in the past meat was an occasional luxury, today it is more accessible and affordable, and people around the world have made beef, pork, and chicken a regular part of their diet.

That's why, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused retail shortages earlier this year, it took the world by storm. Shoppers came to grocery stores to find empty meat aisles or extreme increases in protein prices. Some diners went to restaurants to find their favorite burger unavailable.

The truth is that this pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in the meat supply chain that challenge our food system like never before. Meeting consumer demand responsibly, especially in times of crisis, will require the industry to make three key commitments.

We must keep workers safe

A major cause of the meat shortage in North America was the temporary closure of meat processing plants after employees became ill with Covid-19. I cannot say this more clearly: we must implement measures to protect these essential workers. Companies must ensure that their employees know and feel that their workplaces are safe.

This work is underway. Meat processors are operating under the interim guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), providing employees with personal protective equipment, installing work stations socially distant, changing personnel models and strengthening paid sick leave policies. But the key word here is interim. We are still learning about Covid-19 and its transmission, and there is still a lot we don't know.

We cannot remove the accelerator pedal. Measures to guarantee the health and well-being of workers must continue to evolve. Industry, in close collaboration with government, must lead and base its decisions on the best available science. The mandate to evolve also applies to the entire meat supply chain, including farmers, processors, distributors, retailers, and restaurants.

At McDonald & # 39; s, we have updated nearly 50 security processes in our restaurants, but recognize that this is the beginning of a long journey. We will continue to work closely with health authorities to modify operations as necessary, and we expect our suppliers to do the same.

We must take advantage of local and global resources

Covid-19 highlighted the rigidity of processing capacity within the meat supply chain.

Compared to a generation ago, there are fewer, but much more efficient, operations capable of producing greater amounts of food. This model is compatible with modern agriculture as we know it, allowing the consistency and low costs that consumers expect. It also increases the impact of disruptions such as diseases and natural disasters when they occur.

I think we can mitigate those disruptions by building a nimble and diverse supply chain made up of local farmers, multinational agricultural companies, and everything in between.

We saw numerous examples of local companies supporting their communities through online sales and delivery during the Covid-19 crisis. At McDonald's, local sourcing helps us diversify supply while supporting family businesses and driving local economic growth.

Equally important, maintaining a global perspective allows us to take advantage of our scale and reallocate supply if shortages arise. Thanks to this philosophy, throughout the pandemic, McDonald & # 39; s has not had a single power outage globally, although we continue to closely monitor supply. That also feels like a daily miracle, but we know it's the experience, collaboration, and strong relationships in our supply chain and with our franchisees that made it possible.

We must invest in innovation

Covid-19 is not the first challenge we face as an industry, and it certainly will not be the last. We need to continue to explore and actively finance new technologies that support more efficient, safe and sustainable production.

I am inspired by the advances that our supplier partners are making in this area. They are finding new ways to take advantage of automation and robotics, not to replace their workforce, but to make their jobs easier and improve productivity. They are testing blockchain technology to increase the traceability of meat from farm to fork, which has significant implications for food safety and quality.

As one of the world's largest restaurant companies, McDonald's also has a responsibility to accelerate sustainable innovation. We take that responsibility seriously and partner closely with farmers, agricultural scientists, and research institutions to study and test new solutions. For example, through our beef sustainability strategy, we are working with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and several US universities to see how regenerative livestock grazing practices can capture more carbon in the soil, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving biodiversity on agricultural land. Programs like this will help McDonald & # 39; s deliver on our commitment to reduce emissions intensity (per metric ton of food and packaging) by 31% across our supply chain by 2030 compared to 2015 levels.

Public health, worker safety and environmental conservation are very complex issues that cannot be addressed by a single company. But coalitions like the United States Roundtable for Sustainable Beef and nonprofits like the World Wide Fund for Nature are uniting key actors and catalysing positive change.

As painful as the Covid-19 pandemic has been to many, it has also forced major conversations like this one that will strengthen both the meat industry and our restaurant industry. Through collaboration and partnership, we can emerge from this crisis better positioned to ensure the safety and sustainability of the meat supply chain to help feed future generations.