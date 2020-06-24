McDonald's is closing its Times Square location

The shutdown had been planned before the pandemic, the company said in a statement to CNN Business, noting that "it was a difficult decision."
Last year, McDonald & # 39; s opened a three-story location at 45th Street and Broadway, calling it the new McDonald & # 39; s Flagship Times Square. That location seats about 170 people and displays the company's digital order kiosks.
The closure of the 42nd Street location "allows us to focus on serving customers a few blocks away on the new McDonald's flagship on 45th and Broadway and in neighboring communities," said McDonald & # 39; s , noting that he regularly reviews his restaurant portfolio. The company, which has around 38,700 restaurants worldwide, plans to add 1,000 more this year.
The Times Square location was first opened in 2002, with an eye-catching marquee that paid tribute to the theater district. Inside, too, the restaurant was supposed to evoke its surroundings.