McDonald's is closing its Times Square location

The shutdown had been planned before the pandemic, the company said in a statement to CNN Business, noting that "it was a difficult decision."

But McDonald & # 39; s ( DCM ) It will continue to have a large presence in the area.

Last year, McDonald & # 39; s opened a three-story location at 45th Street and Broadway, calling it the new McDonald & # 39; s Flagship Times Square. That location seats about 170 people and displays the company's digital order kiosks.

The closure of the 42nd Street location "allows us to focus on serving customers a few blocks away on the new McDonald's flagship on 45th and Broadway and in neighboring communities," said McDonald & # 39; s , noting that he regularly reviews his restaurant portfolio. The company, which has around 38,700 restaurants worldwide, plans to add 1,000 more this year.