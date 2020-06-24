McDonald's is closing its Times Square location

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


The shutdown had been planned before the pandemic, the company said in a statement to CNN Business, noting that "it was a difficult decision."

But McDonald & # 39; s (DCM) It will continue to have a large presence in the area.
Workers remove a sign from a McDonald's restaurant on 42nd Street in Times Square.

Last year, McDonald & # 39; s opened a three-story location at 45th Street and Broadway, calling it the new McDonald & # 39; s Flagship Times Square. That location seats about 170 people and displays the company's digital order kiosks.

The closure of the 42nd Street location "allows us to focus on serving customers a few blocks away on the new McDonald's flagship on 45th and Broadway and in neighboring communities," said McDonald & # 39; s , noting that he regularly reviews his restaurant portfolio. The company, which has around 38,700 restaurants worldwide, plans to add 1,000 more this year.

Pedestrians pass by the recently opened McDonald & # 39; s restaurant near Times Square on September 25, 2002 in New York City.

The Times Square location was first opened in 2002, with an eye-catching marquee that paid tribute to the theater district. Inside, too, the restaurant was supposed to evoke its surroundings.

"The three-story interior of the restaurant is intended to resemble the backstage of a Broadway theater, complete with theater lamps with 'barn door' lapels and colored gels," the New York Times wrote in a 2002 article about the new location.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here