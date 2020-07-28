McDonald's revenue falls 30% – CNN

Total sales fell 30% in the second quarter compared to last year, McDonald's announced Tuesday, falling to $ 3.76 billion. Net income plunged 68% to $ 483.3 million.

The figures reflect the period from April to June, the full first quarter of the effects of coronavirus in the United States. But underneath the terrible headline numbers, some numbers indicated improvement as the quarter progressed.

For example, sales in the same stores in the United States fell 19.2% in April compared to last year. But that loss narrowed rapidly, down 5.1% in May and only a 2.3% decrease in June.

But sales at the same store outside the US fell further, and their recovery has been slower, dragging overall global sales at the same store. That global figure fell 39% in April compared to last year, nearly 21% in May and more than 12% in June.