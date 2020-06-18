McEnany criticizes John Bolton: he has been replaced by James Comey as the "most unpleasant man in America"

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that former national security adviser John Bolton has been "discredited" after disclosing critical information about the Trump administration in his new memoirs.

"He is a misguided hawk in foreign policy and a weak dove of an author," McEnany told "Fox & Friends."

McEnany said Bolton previously called Trump "perfectly prepared" and said the commander-in-chief "understands President Reagan's peace through the mantra."

"This man is someone who praised President Trump for being strong on foreign policy, for not making the mistakes of previous administrations," said McEnany.

McEnany's comments came after Trump lashed out at Bolton in an exclusive interview on "Hannity" on Wednesday night, saying Bolton "violated the law" by writing a book about his time in the Trump administration.

"He was a dirty guy," Trump told host Sean Hannity, referring to Bolton. "It couldn't be confirmed by the Senate. So I gave him an unconfirmed position by the Senate. He could put it there, see how we work. And he wasn't very in love."

Hannity had asked Trump to respond to a claim in Bolton's memoir, "The Room Where It Happened," which the president asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to assist him with Trump's re-election campaign during the summit. of the G-20 in June 2019.

"Then, shockingly, he directed the conversation toward the upcoming United States [sic] presidential election, alluding to China's economic ability to affect ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to make sure he won," Bolton wrote of Trump in the book. "He [Trump] emphasized the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soy and wheat in the election result.

"It would print Trump's exact words," Bolton continued, "but the pre-government review process has decided otherwise."

McEnany said that since Bolton made all those comments praising Trump, he has effectively "denied" his own book.

"He is discredited on both sides of the aisle and if you thought James Comey was the least liked man in America." I think John Bolton has taken that title, "said McEnany.