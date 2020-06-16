McEnany criticizes the media for showing "how much they have Trump Disorder Syndrome" by criticizing the Tulsa demonstration

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" on Monday that the mainstream media had exposed her collective case of "Trump Disorder Syndrome" by criticizing President Trump's upcoming rally and apologizing for the big ones. street protests.

NBC NEWS CALLED ON TWEETS ABOUT THE TULSA TRUMP EVENT, & # 39; PACKED & # 39; BROOKLYN RALLY

McEnany highlighted NBC News for tweeting a story Sunday about a "rally for black [trans] gender lives" that saw hundreds of people filling the streets around the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. About an hour later, the network tweeted a story about the Trump rally on Saturday in which the headline emphasized that health experts warned the meeting was "extraordinarily dangerous."

"CBS had a version of the same tweets," said the press secretary, "and this is so inherently contradictory."

"This is how much they have Trump Disorder Syndrome. They see a million people signing up for [tickets for] a demonstration, so they are so contradictory, they praise the crowd of protesters [while] criticizing the million people who signed up for a Trump rally.

"We saw this with the churches, when the president … opened the churches, socially distanced, they criticized that but at the same time praised the protests a week later," he continued. "It is so bad that people see directly through this, and it's all because President Trump is succeeding."

The Tulsa rally was initially scheduled for Friday, but was delayed one day in deference to the "Juneteenth" holiday, which marks the date in 1865 when President Abraham Lincoln's order to free American slaves arrived in Galveston, Texas.