McEnany defends Trump using a racist term to refer to the coronavirus

When asked why Trump has used racist phrases, including the "kung flu," McEnany said Monday: "The President does not. What the President does is point out that the origin of the virus is China. It is fair to point it out."

Pressured by CBS journalist Weijia Jiang about the use of the term, McEnany insisted during Monday's press conference that the use of the phrase was based on Trump's drive to link the virus "to its place of origin."

At the time, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said the term was "highly offensive."

"I don't know how these conversations are going, and that's very offensive, so they should tell us who he is, I would like to know who he is," Conway told reporters. The journalists did not give Conway a name.

When asked Monday whether the president's use of the term was "highly offensive," as Conway said, McEnany replied, "The president does not think it is offensive to note that this virus comes from China (.)"

The press secretary also dismissed concerns that Asian Americans are offended by the use of the phrase and that this will lead to further discrimination.

"The President has said very clearly: It is important that we fully protect our Asian community in the United States and around the world. They are amazing people and the spread of the virus is not their fault in any way." McEnany said. "So it is not a discussion about Asian Americans, whom the President values ​​and rewards as citizens of this great country. It is an accusation against China for allowing this virus to get here."

When asked if Trump regrets using the term, McEnany said Trump "never regrets holding China accountable again, pointing out that China is responsible for this and in the process defending the US troops that China blames in a disinformation campaign ". "

McEnany also tried to equate the virus's initial media association with China, in terms such as the "Wuhan coronavirus" and the "Chinese coronavirus," to Trump's use of the "kung flu." But, as CNN's Kaitlan Collins pointed out in the briefing, major news organizations have not used the term "kung flu" to refer to the virus.

Trump first referred to Covid-19 as the "Chinese virus" and "China virus" earlier this spring, but after receiving criticism, he said he would stop using the term.

And a day before delaying the term, the president tweeted that the spread of the coronavirus was not the fault of Asian Americans, a group that had been the target of a growing number of racist and xenophobic attacks related to the virus.

"Look, everyone knows that he left China, but I decided we shouldn't give it more importance," Trump told Fox News in March. "I think I did a great business. I think people understand that."

The president said at the time that he did not regret using the terms to describe the virus and defended his earlier adoption of the terms by referring to other infectious diseases that are named after their origin.

But in recent weeks, Trump has re-tagged Covid-19 in a way that associates the virus with China in increasingly harsh terms, calling the coronavirus the plague that reaches the United States from China, then "the Chinese plague." , and, more recently, the "kung flu".

"It is a disease, without a doubt, it has more names than any other disease in history," Trump said in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during his first manifestation since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. "I can name 'kung flu', I can name 19 different versions of the name. Many call it virus, which is it. Many call it flu. What difference? I think we have 19, 20 different versions of the name."