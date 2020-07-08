McEnany: Trump seeks & # 39; to increase significantly & # 39; funds for education in the next coronavirus aid package

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that President Trump was seeking to "substantially increase" funding for education in the upcoming coronavirus relief bill, but added that "this money should go to the students".

McEnany was questioned by reporters at the White House press conference about the president's tweet Wednesday morning in which he threatened to cut funding for schools that are not reopened for in-person learning in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITHOUT PROBLEMS," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. Democrats think it would be politically bad for them if US schools open before the November election, but it is important for children and families. You can cut funding if it's not open! ”

McEnany was asked under what authority Trump would cut funding for public schools since they are primarily financed by property taxes.

"You want to increase funds in CARES 4 for education, but you are looking to redirect that to make sure it goes to the student and most likely is linked to the student and not to a district where schools are closed," McEnany said, and He added that Trump said this is something he "can consider" in the tweet.

"This president will always confront teacher unions who want to keep schools closed," said McEnany.

TRUMP, IN PUSH TO OPEN THE SCHOOLS BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES, VOTE THE & # 39; PRESSURE & # 39; IN THE GOVERNORS

Washington Post reporter Toluse Olorunnipa noted that the White House often differed from local authorities about coronavirus closings, but not regarding education.

"From behind the podium there was talk of the importance of federalism, local and state officials can decide what to do with their residents," said the journalist. "How is it that when it comes to schools the president is threatening them, saying if they do not follow his lead in terms of what they should do with the reopening, he is threatening their funding. Why is that not a principle of federalism?

McEnany reiterated that Trump believes school funds should "go to the boy."

“It should be there for the children who go to school. Keeping schools closed is an unsustainable prospect, ”said the press secretary.

TRUMP SAYS IT DOES NOT AGREE TO THE CDC GUIDELINES FOR THE REOPENING OF THE SCHOOL

In her effort to reopen schools, McEnany said the administration was against child abuse, which she says is not reported during school closings and for educational equality, citing a McKinsey study that said learning loss during school closings it would be higher among black and brown students.

The president has launched a total pressure campaign for schools to reopen in the fall, repeatedly signaling warnings from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) about the mental and intellectual consequences of distance learning.

"All policy considerations for the upcoming school year should begin with the goal of having students physically present at school," the AAP said publicly.

Trump, at an event Tuesday with experts to discuss reopening schools, said he would "put a lot of pressure" on governors to allow in-person learning this fall.

"We don't want people to make political statements or to do it for political reasons, they think it will be good for them politically, so they keep schools closed, in no way," Trump said. "So we are going to put a lot of pressure on the governors and everyone else to open the schools."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our country has to return, and it must return as soon as possible, and I do not consider that our country will return if the schools are closed," added the president. "Everyone wants it, mothers want it, fathers want it, children want it."