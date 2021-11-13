McMafia season 2 is a British Crime Drama TV series. The book McMafia: a Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld will be made into a TV show. There will be 8 episodes in Season 2.

James Watkins directed the TV show McMafia. James Watkins and Hossein Amini created the TV show McMafia. Nick Marston, Dixie Linder, Ben Hall, Robyn Slovo, Matthew Read, Hossein Amini, James Watkins, and Misha Glenny were the producers of the TV show McMafia.

Paul Ritchie made the series McMafia. The series was made under Cuba Pictures. BBC Worldwide and AMC Networks distributed the show McMafia.

The first season of McMafia was written by Hossein Amini, James Watkins, David Farr, Laurence Coriat, and Peter Harness.

The show was originally broadcast in 2018. It is based on a book by Misha Glenny, which tells about many years ago. The show was one of the BBC’s biggest hits of the year. This was a TV show that everyone watched. It came to an end at the end of episode eight, but it is easy to see that the BBC will make another season because many people watched it.

Three years on, it appears we are not able to catch up with the dealings of Alex Godman. But while we wait for the next update on this modern-day mafioso, here’s everything we know about season two so far.

What is the McMafia Season 2 Release Date?

It’s not clear when McMafia Season 2 will be released, but it might come out in 2022. The first season of the series was released on January 1st, 2018. We will update this post if there are any updates about the release date.

What is the McMafia Season 2 plot all about?

What happened at the end of McMafia Season 1?

At the beginning of the series, Godman was just a 10-a-penny investment banker. His uncle did not do good things.

Godman does bad things in this show. He meets bad people. They do bad things together. Godman was forced to give drugs to Europe and he did it with some Mexicans too. A man wanted to buy a house in London. He also wanted to go on vacation to Dubai.

He finds out that experienced criminals don’t usually do things nicely and his family gets pulled into it. His girlfriend, Rebecca, was shot and lost her baby. His dad arranged for his rival’s daughter to be shot and she died. Now his nemesis is shooting at him again. Alex had to fight him but he won, becoming the new drug lord.

What can happen with McMafia Season 2?

It may be a while before we see this show. It costs a lot to make and it might take a while.

But the creators, Hossein Amini and James Watkins said: “We are so excited about how McMafia has resonated with people all over the world and we are happy to have another opportunity to tell more stories.”

Not yet – but it’s most likely to pick up where season one left off. Some people thought that season one was too slow. The showrunner said that they have plenty of time and space so the next season might be a little slower. He told Graham Norton that life is not about heroes and villains. It’s about the messy gray in-between. That makes great drama.

The show always has a twist in it. It is always dramatic. “The anti-hero/hero characters that you thought were perhaps whiter than white don’t necessarily turn out that way. And the villains vice versa – they turn out to be more and more human.”

What will be the cast of McMafia Season 2?

James Norton as Alex Godman

David Strathairn as Semiyon Kleiman

Juliet Rylance as Rebecca Harper

Merab Ninidze as Vadim Kalyagin

Aleksey Serebryakov as Dimitri Godman

Maria Shukshina as Oksana Godman

Faye Marsay as Katya Godman

David Dencik as Boris Godman

Oshri Cohen as Joseph

Sofia Lebedeva as Lyudmilla Nikolayeva

Caio Blat as Antonio Mendez

Kirill Pirogov as Ilya Fedorov

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Dilly Mahmood

Karel Roden as Karel Benes

Yuval Scharf as Tanya

Anna Levanova as Natasha

Clifford Samuel as Femi

Maria Mashkova as Masha

Kemi – Bo Jacobs as Karin

Atul Kale as Benny Chopra

