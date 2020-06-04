MCU Can Introduce TWO Thor Replacements In Love & Thunder

Thor: Love & Thunder appears to be Chris Hemsworth's parting for the MCU, but the franchise could be creating 2 successors to the God of Thunder.

Thor: love and thunder You could be setting up not one, but two replacements for Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder. Making his MCU debut with the first Thor solo film in 2011, Hemsworth is now considered a veteran of the franchise, appearing in a trio of solo films and all 4 installments of The Avengers. In fact, virtually all of Hemsworth's superhero contemporaries have moved to new pastures; Tony Stark and Steve Rogers both (probably) left with Avengers Endgame, Bruce Banner's story seems to be over and Hawkeye is ready to pass his reverence to the next generation through Disney +. Meanwhile, Black Widow probably would have said goodbye to the MCU if it weren't for his pandemic delaying his solo movie.

Of the original Avengers, only Thor is guaranteed another cinematic appearance – his fourth solo film comes in 2021. The suspension of the Thunder God MCU execution may perhaps be attributed to the arrival of Taika Waititi. After a couple of medium efforts, Waititi is Thor: Ragnarok it elevated the most funny and strange elements of the character and restrained Norse mythology a bit. The formula was successful, so it made sense to explore this approach in just one more effort before Hemsworth hung up his hammer forever. Reports continue to suggest that Hemsworth could still rock in Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3, but the way things are, Thor: love and thunder It seems to be the actor's MCU swan song.

Many of the OG Avengers supporters have successors waiting on the wings (Falcon, Kate Bishop, She-Hulk) or have possible replacements to come (Ironheart, Yelena Belova) and Thor is no different. Love and thunder It is confirmed that he will have the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the love interest of the Asgardian from his first days in the MCU. The pair apparently split up, but Portman's return will transform his character from a humble scientist into Mighty Thor. This story comes directly from the Marvel comics, where Jane made herself worthy of handling Mjolnir in "Original Sin" and effectively took her ex's job.

However, Jane Foster might not be Thor's only placement in Love and thunder. Although Waititi refuses to confirm or deny, his next Thor The offer is rumored to feature Beta Ray Bill to the MCU. Hailing from the planet Korbin, Beta Ray Bill and Thor are victims of an intergalactic misunderstanding and end up fighting each other in Marvel comics. Bill proves himself worthy of raising Mjolnir and defeats Thor in battle, earning his own Asgardian weapon: Stormbreaker. This weapon was created for Hemsworth's Thor in Avengers: Infinity War but he is almost exclusively linked to Beta Ray Bill in the comics, where the Korbinite fights as a trusted ally of the Thunder God.

When MCU fans last saw Chris Hemsworth's Thor, he was double wielding both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker (when Captain America didn't borrow them), and this means that a retreating Thor would have 2 weapons to pass. Mjolnir will surely go to Jane Foster, but it would make sense if Thor passed Stormbreaker to Beta Ray Bill in Love and thunder. Not only would this be true to the Marvel comics, but Bill is the surviving member of a powerful empire whose home planet was destroyed. This is a tragic backstory that Thor can relate to a lot as he witnessed the destruction of Asgard and the massacre of his own people. This shared trauma could motivate Thor to deliver Stormbreaker, leaving 2 characters behind to continue their work: Jane wielding Mjolnir and Bill armed with Stormbreaker.

It is still unknown how Foster, or any of the other Avenger successors, will influence the future of the MCU. The likes of Falcon, Mighty Thor, She-Hulk, and Kate Bishop could form the backbone of a new team of superheroes, or they could enter and exit the franchise, supporting more established figures like Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, and Ant Man. Whatever the case may be, it seems that Asgard's spirit will not diminish after Thor: love and thunder.

