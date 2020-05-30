MCU star Chris Evans creates comeback as Captain America would be risky

Captain America star Chris Evans analyzes whether his time in the MCU has really ended, explaining that a return at this point would be risky.

Chris Evans has evaluated whether he would ever return to the MCU, saying that by reviewing Captain America would "risky."Evans' time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to an end last year, with Avengers Endgame. After spending his entire life sacrificing himself for others, Steve Rogers decided to stick with Peggy Carter in the past, making him an old man in the current MCU. This seemed to lessen Evans' chances of returning soon. However, there are a plethora of stories that could be told through a memory of her time with the Avengers or even her unexplored life with Peggy.

In the past year, Evans has often talked about a comeback as Captain America. In November 2019, he said: "It is not a difficult no, but neither is it an anxious yes.Evans further explained that his return would have to reveal something new. However, before the release of Avengers Endgamedirector Joe Russo seemed to suggest it would not be Evans' last film in the MCU, saying, "It is not over yet. I don't want to explain what I mean, but the public will soon understand."For what it's worth, the co-authors of Avengers Endgame He believes that a return of Captain America would damage the story of that movie.

According to Digital spy, while appearing in The Graham Norton Show This week, Evans was asked if his time as Captain America was over. Evans spoke more definitely than in the past and said, "Yes i think is"He went on to explain his reasoning, citing the risk factor:"It was a great race and we came out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was a very good experience and I think it's better to leave it at that."

It's worth noting that Evans' contract with Marvel is already current, so he has no obligation to reprise the role. However, as such an iconic character, it's hard to imagine Steve Rogers ever reappearing. Captain America is at least handled, with Steve passing the cloak to Sam Wilson / Falcon at the end of Avengers Endgame. However, Steve has yet to see his friend in action as Captain America, which could be a memorable MCU moment.

Evans isn't the only question answering a possible return to the MCU; Robert Downey Jr. is in the same boat, although his Iron Man is currently dead. It seems likely that Evans will receive even more questions about revisiting Captain America, as Downey's rumored appearance on Black widow comes to fruition. Evans points out that it is risky to return as Captain America now. However, fans would probably be delighted to see him again, especially in a couple of years.

