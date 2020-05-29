MCU Superfan creates the timeline of each scene from the movie Infinity Saga

With many of us currently unable to leave the house, he must do what he can to take up his copious amount of free time, whether it's baking, learning to play the banjo, starting with that novel he always promised himself. write or go through each MCU entrance and find out the chronological order of the saga not only by film, but scene by scene.

The task is not as straightforward as you can imagine, as many of the films have prologues, epilogues, and post-credits scenes that are not always set in the same time period as most of the story, and then must be resolved when these take place in relation to other similar scenes. Then there are some installments that take place at similar points on the timeline or that have events running simultaneously, along with flashback scenes to keep in mind that they could go back to when the events of other movies were happening elsewhere.

It was compiled by a Twitter user with the apt identifier of Beautiful Internet Weirdo, who compiled a list of the scenes and their time codes, with additions and updates later.

Well, nerds, I did it. It took a global pandemic and a damn quarantine, but I did it. I discovered the precise chronological order of all MCU movies (so far) BY SCENE. I'm out of my damn mind. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/3VXjqk4kjQ – beautiful weirdo from the internet (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

Click to enlarge

It should be noted that this only features the MCU movies, and does not include Netflix or ABC television shows, which is probably a good thing as well, since the flashback scenes, time travel, and relative gifts of many characters in Protection agents. a company is enough to stand alone, no matter in relation to the events of the films with which the program has an increasingly flexible association.

Putting the list together was clearly a gigantic task and it is impressive that he managed to stay on task and finish it. Now all we need is an even more insane fanatic to put together a 50 hour supercut of the entire Infinity saga incorporating this scene order. Who is up for the challenge?