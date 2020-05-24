MCU will reportedly have multiple iron heroes coming soon

Tony Stark may have pulled the latest slaughter game in Avengers Endgame, but yes Spider-Man: away from home It is an indication, it will continue to cast a big shadow on the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long time to come. Although it has been constantly speculated that Robert Downey Jr. might be tempted to return in one form or another, as the franchise's biggest name and most popular character, there is little chance that any and all references to Iron Man it will suddenly fall off now that it's out of the picture for the moment.

As an on-screen mentor and father figure to Peter Parker, Tony will undoubtedly continue to play an important role in the MCU Spiderman franchise even from beyond the grave, especially with her longtime confidant Happy Hogan, now a big part of the web-slinger solo series. However, until officially confirmed or completely denied, a return to the fold for Downey Jr. can never be completely ruled out.

We recently learned that Tony's influence will extend far beyond Spiderman movies though with the news that iron Man 3 Harley Keener is ready to build his own armor in an attempt to become a homemade superhero. And now we have heard from our sources: the same ones that told us that Ahsoka will make a cameo The Mandalorian and the League of Justice Snyder Cut is coming to HBO Max, both correct: Harley isn't the only new hero dressed in iron for an MCU debut.

Click to enlarge

Based on our information, the studio appears to be doubling down on its efforts to establish how profound the effect Tony and his technology had on the wider universe, and in addition to Harley, there are also plans to introduce Iron Lad as A Separate Character. Not only that, but along with the Ironheart show that is reportedly preparing for Disney Plus, we could also see Peter Parker in a more accurate Iron Spider costume in the comics in a future movie, while Don Cheadle will return to the star. Iron Patriot armor tangled at some point. For those who keep track, that means we will soon have Ironheart, Iron Man (Harley will apparently call himself the new Iron Man when he returns and adapts), Iron Spider, Iron Lad, and Iron Patriot.

That's enough for an entire team of Iron Avengers, but there's also a real risk of taking the idea to the ground if Marvel isn't careful. After all, we've already seen variations of Iron Man technology through Iron Monger, Whiplash, Ultron, Rescue and the dozens of alternative models seen during iron Man 3 climax, and just because Tony Stark is gone doesn't mean the public wants as many armored heroes as possible just to make up for his absence.