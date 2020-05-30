MCU X-Men team leaders have been revealed

If you knew the X Men from the movies and unfamiliar with his comic book story, then he would be easily forgiven for not knowing that Cyclops is supposed to be the leader of the team. Neither James Marsden nor Tye Sheridan were given much to work with as Scott Summers, as the character often took a back seat when the Fox franchise focused more on the relationship between Charles Xavier and Magneto or Hugh Jackman's Wolverine .

With the mutants' rights now finally in the hands of Marvel Studios, fans hope the latest X Men Restarting will finally be able to do Cyclops justice after spending two decades watching it relegate to the background with very little to do. The MCU has already shown that they can turn a character who doesn't seem as interesting on paper into one of the most vital cogs in their conquest machine in Captain America, so hopefully they'll be able to establish Cyclops as a figurehead. as important.



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to enlarge

Although we are not expected to see the MCUs X Men As far as Phase Six, we have now heard from our sources, the same ones that said Karen Gillan is being watched by Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and the true mandarin will be the villain of Shang-Chi, which have been confirmed since then: that the current plan is for Cyclops to finally step forward and take command of the team, though he will reportedly share those duties with Storm, another character who ended up becoming less and less important. the Fox series continued.

According to our information, Marvel is eager to try and make their version of the X Men As different from previous incarnations as possible without straying too far from the source material, and knowing full well that fans were unhappy with the way Cyclops was used, they are eager to establish him as one of the key players in the next reboot. along with Storm, who also directed the team in the comics, but was not always portrayed as an integral part of the films.