Medgar Evers' widow criticizes Brooklyn university named after her husband

The widow of murdered civil rights icon Medgar Evers says the Brooklyn university named in her honor has become a national "shame" that needs new leadership.

Myrlie Evers criticized New York City University trustees for allowing Rudy Crew to remain president of Medgar Evers College after he went off to find a job in Georgia that failed.

"We, the family, are upset by a decision that will continue to send the university in a downward spiral through convenience, complacency, silence," benign abandonment "or friendship," Evers wrote in a letter to the board. CUNY, most of whose members are appointed by Governor Cuomo.

"In doing so, the University appears to be complicit in exacerbating a deteriorating situation in an institution bearing our name."

Evers, 87, said he had also brought his complaints to Cuomo.

Crew, a former New York City chancellor of schools, was the public candidate announced in April to head the DeKalb County School District outside of Atlanta. The DeKalb school board reversed the course and decided in May not to hire him. Some local parents protested Crew's selection with a saying, "He's all style, no substance," the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

The job went to Cheryl Watson-Harris, who had been the first deputy to New York School Chancellor Richard Carranza.

Crew, 69, said he would retire in June 2021 from Medgar Evers, which he has led since 2013. The Crown Heights four-year university enrolled 5,798 students last fall, a 14 percent drop from 2015. The rate One-year retention rate for freshmen who started in 2018 was 65 percent, well below the 80 percent college rate.

CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez called his departure "a notable loss to CUNY's leadership" and praised a "channeling program" at the university to facilitate the transition of low-achieving high school students to education superior as "the type of initiative that advances the mission of this university to extend the educational opportunity to all

But Evers, in his letter, said the pipeline program "may theoretically be consistent with elements of CUNY's mission, but it has been a complete failure at Medgar Evers College and a laughingstock in the Brooklyn community."

Evers also pointed to the school's 2013 strategic plan that was supposed to result in a 25 percent increase "in enrollment, retention, graduation rates, and fundraising."

"To date, not according to our observation, but CUNY's records reveal that the university's leadership has not met the objectives of this strategic plan, nor is there a documented current strategic plan that has been adopted by the university," he wrote.

Evers is the chairwoman of the board of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute in Jackson, MS, which was founded to continue her husband's civil rights legacy. Medgar Evers, Mississippi's first field secretary for the NAACP, was shot dead at the entrance to his Jackson home in 1963.

Her daughter Reena Evers-Everette told The Post that she would represent the family on a committee to search for a new university president.

"I think it is important to fight for the dignity and integrity that the university should represent," he said.

The family's complaints about Crew's leadership are not the first. In June, hundreds of students marched asking him to come, citing declining enrollment and a lack of investment in the school, according to a report.

Professor Zulema Blair, who heads the school's Department of Public Administration and is critical of the crew, said that she should not have been allowed to return after she intended to quit smoking.

"He was an absent president before the pandemic," he said. "He completely disappeared and tried to escape us in the middle of the night during the pandemic." Why would it be there until 2021?

The crew did not return a request for comment.

Crew's lawyer maintains in a letter to DeKalb schools in June threatening a lawsuit, which was obtained by The Post, that the hiring debacle cost the educator at least $ 1.5 million in damages at CUNY, leading him which, after knowing his job prospects, said that "he no longer wanted him as president and that he had to leave soon." The crew has filed a complaint with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging age and race discrimination.

A CUNY spokesman had no comment on the accusation about his departure and said it would work with "the Evers family and the entire Medgar Evers College community in search of a new president. Together we are working to make the university the most dynamic and anchor institution it can be. "