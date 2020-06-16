Media Accelerates Trump's Slow Walk, Health Speculation

Now it is the turn of the left to ask questions about the physical resistance of a candidate.

A simple walk down a ramp has led to a sea of ​​speculation about Donald Trump's health.

I have no idea if there is something wrong with the President, but I think all medical theories are on shaky ground.

I have seen the video of Trump going down the ramp after a speech to West Point graduates multiple times. What I see is a man, a day before his 74th birthday, who walks cautiously, even cautiously, down a ramp, determined not to fall. The conversation has grown so strong that the President felt the need to reply on Twitter:

“The ramp I descended after my West Point graduation speech was very long and steep, had no handrails and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing he was going to do was "fall" for the Fake News to have fun. Final ten feet I ran at ground level. Impulse!"

The Washington Post is not buying it: "Elements of Trump's explanation strained credulity. Trump's claim that the ramp had been 'very slippery' was inconsistent with the weather, which on Saturday in West Point, New York, was sunny with clear skies … In addition, Trump wrote that he "ran" the final stretch of the ramp. Video footage from the episode shows that the president sped up both steps a bit. Finals, but no standard definition would consider it a run or jog. "

The New York Times added a point that has been going around in media circles for months:

"The videos again raised questions about the health of Mr. Trump, whose advisers never fully explained his abrupt visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in November, saying that at the time they only intended to improve his annual physical exam. "Since then, the White House doctor has stated that Trump is in good health" but provided little information beyond blood pressure "and his use of hydroxychloroquine.

Oh, and there's another incident of water gate proportions: Trump raises a glass of water with his right hand, and then uses his left hand to steady it before taking a sip.

Now I have no idea if there is something wrong with the man or not, apart from old age, but this seems like a pretty thin porridge to mount a buffet of speculations on.

I was very critical when some people on the right continued to portray Hillary Clinton in 2016 as practically on her deathbed, both when she got sick with the flu and when she got into a car shakily after a September 11 remembrance ceremony. If liberals thought it was unfair, they shouldn't fall for the same behavior now.

But here's the thing: Trump and his allies were among those who snapped photos of Hillary's health in the latest campaign, including an ad questioning whether she had "resistance" to the White House. He said, among other things, "I might actually be crazy" and was "totally deranged," he suggested that "he short-circuited his brain" and "I honestly don't think she's there."

And the president continues to question "Sleepy Joe's" sharpness of mind. I'm sure that makes Trump critics feel like he's trying his own medicine. But that does not mean that the press has to go that way.

However, some experts support the payback approach. "If Trump can openly question the physical and mental fitness of his Democratic opponents," says CNN's Chris Cillizza, "then when there is a time when he looks fragile, it's an absolutely fair game to ask questions about his own well-being. Particularly given his age and how little we know about his medical past. "

It is clear that this president is sensitive to the physical image he presents, and that could be the main reason why he will not wear a mask in public during the pandemic.

Former CNN and ABC correspondent Jeff Greenfield says Trump is right about "how damaging that image of weakness can be." It may sound trivial, and it is often unfair, but when a modern president, or even a candidate, shows physical weakness, it comes at a political cost. "

In Politico, Greenfield recounts some of the highlights of past administrations. Jerry Ford descended the steps of Air Force One, causing many Chevy Chase impersonations. Jimmy Carter collapsed during a six-mile run near Camp David, looking completely exhausted and exhausted. George H.W. Bush vomiting on the Japanese prime minister during a state dinner. They all lost reelection.

The reality is that we have two septuagenarians running for president, and people of that age have health problems. And the public has a right to know about those problems. But chatting about a downhill hike or having a glass of water isn't helping the situation.