Media ignores violence in Seattle's CHOP area, "pretending" that they are only peaceful protests, says Dan Gainor

The mainstream media ignores the violence in Seattle's police-free zone known as the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" or "CHOP," Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center told "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday.

Hostess Jillian Mele noted, citing an investigation, that during prime time CNN and MSNBC "failed to" cover Seattle's "CHOP" area "after reporting it as peaceful protests for days."

"They pretend it's peaceful," Gainor said Thursday. "A reporter even called it 'cold'."

"Meanwhile, they ignore violence in a situation where black lives are supposed to matter, they ignore that a young African American man was killed in violence," he continued. "The police chief says there are rapes and robberies, and in the meantime, the media is saying, 'Oh, it's great.'"

Gainor noted "that's the standard media playbook, pretend the truth isn't really happening."

On Monday, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced that the city is moving to end the police-free zone after three shootings in the area since Saturday, one of which was fatal.

SEATTLE CHOP LEADERS INSTITUTE PROTESTANTS TO GO HOME, LAUNCH SUPPORT BEHIND BIDEN, DEMOCRATS

At a press conference with Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, Durkan said officers would begin to return to the East Precinct, which police abandoned in early June after a week of clashes with protesters following the death. George Floyd's while in Minneapolis police custody.

Best said shootings, rapes, assaults, robberies and destruction of property have been reported in the days since his officers left the compound, KOMO News reported.

Gainor said the fact that the mainstream media ignores the violence is "resounding propaganda."

"The networks want to relive the 1960s, and therefore whenever there are protests on the left they want to really be in the line of fire, waving the flags and protesting or protesting against the left." So when it goes wrong, they just aren't willing to show it because they know it will make President Trump look good, "Gainor explained.

He added: "The press has to cover things in a more neutral way and they just refuse because they are in their mode of choice where anything that looks like it could help Donald Trump will not be covered."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.