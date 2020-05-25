Media Molecule wants to pay you £ 200 to help improve Dreams • newsdio

Do you know the dreams of PlayStation 4? Media Molecule wants to speak to you.

In a new recruiting campaign uncovered by VGC, Media Molecule is looking for players to contribute to an upcoming Dreams beta. But unlike many other similar beta tests, this is a "3 phase project" that pays successful candidates £ 200 for their time on completion.

As you can imagine, progress is a little more complicated than usual, requiring an assessment questionnaire, an introductory video call in early June, a two-week daily study, and then a final interview in mid-June.

Right now it seems that only European players can be considered, there are no detailed payment options for non-European residents, and naturally all participants will have to sign a confidentiality agreement.

ICYMI, the Unreal Engine 5 tech demo released by Epic last week, was meant to show what it could do on a PlayStation 5, but that didn't stop a talented Dreams creator from trying to recreate it on a PlayStation 4. The recreation was done. by artist Martin Nebelong, who has worked for the developer of Dreams Media Molecule, so he knows how to handle the game.

"After watching the Unreal Engine 5 demo, I had to try to do something inspired by that, in Dreams," said Nebelong. "I am completely blown away by the fidelity of UE5 and the possibilities that almost limitless polygons could mean for gaming. What Epic has accomplished with its engine is absolutely incredible!"

