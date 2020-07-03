Media refuses to admit that coronavirus doesn't care about red against blue

With coronavirus cases on the rise in the United States, the media was quickly to blame: "Several Republican-led states that moved quickly to reopen this spring at President Trump's behest have seen new cases explode," the New reported. York Times.

However, hyperdemocratic California is seeing the highest number of new cases. Yes, Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Texas, led by the Republican Party, are also having problems. But the red-v.-blue template does not fit reality.

Last week, the United States saw a one-day record of more than 52,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Counting the June numbers as a nearly 50 percent increase in infections, The Washington Post explained: "States that took an aggressive approach to reopening brought the country to spikes of infection, along with California, the most populous state of the nation, where leaders have been most cautious. "

Most of the sunbelt is seeing the same trend, but is California somehow different? Fun: Six states, including Cali, hit record highs in the cases on Wednesday, but Florida was not one. Why not check that?

Much of California fears that hospitals will be overwhelmed, and Los Angeles County said it could run out of hospital and ICU beds in two to three weeks. In response, Governor Gavin Newsom reinstated restrictions in counties that house more than 70 percent of the state's population, shutting bars entirely and closing indoor restaurants and even zoos. It is also putting pressure on towns to cancel the July 4 fireworks; Los Angeles County has even closed its beaches.

Once again: other Sun Belt states are delaying their reopens in the hardest hit counties. It is the same story, because the coronavirus does not care about red or blue.

Heck, indoor restaurants were also put on hold in New York City, not remotely, while Michigan (led by a fierce Democratic governor) shuttered bar service in much of the state.

In total, 37 states are concerned after seeing their coronavirus cases rise week after week last week.

The good news is that deaths so far are not increasing in the same way, while hospitalizations do not last as long.

In April, the daily death toll was often over 2,000. It is now around 600 and continues to drop. Therefore, the national increase in cases is worrying but not alarming.

One reason for the disparity is that younger people, for whom the virus is much less deadly, are driving the numbers. Half of California's new cases are under the age of 34. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says his state's surge is being led by people in their 20s, while Florida has seen residents age 18 and under double their rate of positive outcomes.

All this means that a continuous, albeit careful, reopening remains the way forward, awaiting serious warning signs. It doesn't fit the relentless narrative of Republicans who are evil, but it follows the numbers and the science.