Media speculate on Trump's health after slowly walking down the ramp at the start of West Point

Members of the mainstream media raised the alarm about President Trump's health for what they believe are signs of deteriorating health during his appearance at the West Point graduation ceremony.

After his prepared remarks to graduates of the military academy, Trump was cautiously seen descending a ramp from the stage.

Vox journalist Aaron Rapar shared a clip on Twitter and has more than 12 million views.

The New York Times published the headline: "Trump's Detention Ramp Raises New Health Questions."

"Mr. Trump, who turned 74 on Sunday, the oldest a US president has ever had in his first term, was dubiously recorded walking down the ramp step by step after delivering a speech to graduate cadets in the New York-based academy on Saturday. The superintendent of the academy, Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, walked alongside him. Mr. Trump sped up the last three steps slightly as he got to the bottom, "wrote the journalist for the Times Maggie Haberman.

Many went to Twitter and questioned the president's health.

"Serious question: what's going on with him? His supporters have tried so hard to get the media to question Joe Biden's physical and mental fitness, but they often participate in the screening, it seems worth asking," the presenter tweeted. from MSNBC, Joy Reid.

"His periodic reminder that we still don't know why @realDonaldTrump was suddenly driven to Walter Reed in November without notifying hospital staff or local police that he would normally restrict traffic to clear the way for a presidential caravan to travel safely, "White House journalist Andrew Feinberg wrote.

Haberman and other journalists also speculated that Trump's sip of water during his speech was also cause for concern because he needed both hands to bring the glass to his mouth.

Trump responded to speculation about the timing of the viral ramp on Saturday night.

"The ramp I descended after my West Point graduation speech was very long and steep, had no handrails, and, most importantly, was very slippery," Trump tweeted. "The last thing I was going to do was 'fall in love' for the Fake News to have fun. At the final ten feet I ran onto level ground. Moment!"

Trump's tweet was apparently verified by Haberman, who wrote: "There was no evidence that the ramp was slippery and the skies were clear during the ceremony."

On Monday, CNN presenter John King said Trump seemed "a little shaky" on the ramp. CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip wondered if Trump was being "transparent" about his health based on the "latest incidents."

"The repeated story of lack of transparency leads to questions of skepticism," King replied.

NewsBusters editor-in-chief Curtis Houck called Trump's health speculation "unfounded conspiracy theories."

"Just a few years ago, they openly wondered about his 'mental state' and specifically if he had dementia. They had no evidence at the time and neither did they last weekend, other than their personal wishes of wanting it was true, "Houck told Fox News. All in all, this weekend marked another case in the press that wanted to have him both ways playing doctor and amateur psychologist with the President and at the same time denouncing each and every health question about the Liberals. "

Federalist editor Ben Domenech also called the coverage "conspiratorial nonsense."

"Any man who has ever worn a suit too tight on his elbow has encountered this problem. Idiocy," Domenech said of Trump's sip of water.

Haberman, however, defended the coverage on Monday, saying Trump's tweet in response to speculation "invited" such reports.

"We don't know what the problem is. We don't know just by looking at this video," Haberman admitted on CNN. "It is perfectly legitimate for them to ask questions about Joe Biden's health. He is 77 years old. It is also legitimate to speak about the president."

Tom Elliott, founder and news editor of the Grabien media company, told Fox News that it is "certainly fair" to question Trump's health since he himself "makes such attacks a central part of his political war." , but suggested that the media is hypocritical of "porridge so thin so triumphantly".

"When Hillary literally collapsed on camera, the national media criticized conservatives for even circulating the video," Elliott recalled of the fall of Secretary Clinton at the 9/11 Memorial during the 2016 election. "Trump walking carefully down a ramp is positive proof that he is mentally deranged. "

Elliott added: "If they had not shown their cards in 2016, their current coverage would have much more credibility."