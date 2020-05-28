MediaPlanet About Entrepreneurialism and Success – Allied Wallet CEO Andy Khawaja Interviewed

The CEO of Allied Wallet, Andy Khawaja, is a provider of online credit card processing. The organization is well known for offering multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway. The CEO was interviewed for MediaPlanet’s digital and physical distribution for entrepreneurs in the United Kingdom recently. Entrepreneur is an independent publication that was included along with The Guardian in the United Kingdom. In that publication, Dr Andy Khawaja is featured on the cover next to Richard Branson as the Self Made Billionaire.” He was titled with a feature along with his opinions from an exclusive interview within the publication.

Dr Andy Khawaja discusses about all those factors that sparked his business in the article written by Stefano Pozzebon. He talked about all that had inspired him throughout his journey and what did he feel when he realized he was successful. Also, he talked about his future plans mentioning about what’s next for such a successful entrepreneur.

Allied Wallet: Motivated towards helping the struggling entrepreneurs

CEO of Allied Wallet, Dr Andy Khawaja kept on reiterating about his goal and about how he inspires to help the striving entrepreneurs to get into their path of success. He said that he won’t be able to turn his back towards those struggling entrepreneurs. He has went throught that phase of life and thus, he would always lend his hand towards those striving entrepreneurs for they need nothing but guidance. He added, “Imagine if they all fail: if they fail we would not have all these apps that we use everyday…

Allied Wallet: The business of multi-billion dollars

Dr Andy Khawaja mentions that he had started Allied Wallet back in the year 2002 and today, we can see it as a business of multi-billion dollar. The growth of this company across a global scale wasn’t an issue of overnight. He takes pride about being able to grow up as a self made billionaire. He had a passion beyond money and a motivation towards helping others that had finally helped him reach tgis far. Thus, he would always help others who have been trying to accomplish similar dreams as he once used to own!

Allied Wallet promises to enable the entrepreneurs to grow their business, thereby helping them to make safe transactions anywhere across the world through the digital mode. He has just one thing to say those young entrepreneurs, and that is to believe in the motto, “make it!”