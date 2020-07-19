Medical residency is always difficult; now 38,000 apprentices start during a pandemic

We represent only the tip of the iceberg. In addition to first-year residents, also known as "interns," there are also thousands of other health care workers who will join the medical workforce this summer, including nurses, medical assistants, social workers, technicians, and other must-have members. of the medical team

Residents are doctors in the sense that we have completed medical school and earned an M.D. or D.O. degree, but we have not yet completed our training in a specific area of ​​medicine, such as surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, or psychiatry. I once had a professor at medical school who compared new residents to stem cells: we started as undifferentiated doctors and, through a three to seven year residency program, evolved into a particular type of doctor with tools and specific ways of looking at our patients and the world.

The residency is a milestone that I and the rest of my colleagues have been working on for years, or even decades. But none of us expected us to start during a pandemic.

To prepare, I contacted some residency program managers and other national leaders in graduate medical education. All of them highlighted the fact that, even in normal times, residence is difficult.

Dr. Patrick Cocks, director of NYU Langone Health's internal medicine residency program, said the Covid-19 pandemic reminds him of his own experience as a new resident in New York City, where he began his training in July 2001. .

"I was an intern at NYU on September 11. It was a formative experience in my life as a doctor and healthcare worker in New York City," said Cocks.

"But that was not close to the scope and scale of the Covid pandemic, the depths of which have touched our communities and impacted our training sites. (Covid) is something we cannot see, cannot feel, and knew nothing about." .

How do I make sure I am not a burden?

While most new residents, including myself, started around July 1, we are not the first cohort to begin our training during the Covid pandemic. In at least half a dozen states, some medical schools allowed medical students to graduate early to join the Covid-19 response in April and May, according to the American Medical Association.

At NYU Grossman School of Medicine, for example, 52 medical students volunteered to graduate early to help colleagues in overburdened New York hospitals. One of these brave volunteers is Dr. Frank Chung, who will stay at NYU to begin his residency training in radiology.

"I trained at New York University for five years, including one year of research, and I have really come to love the people I work with and the community that is here. These are the teachers and residents who have guided me , which have helped shape the person I am today, "Chung said. "So seeing them in distress and knowing that I could potentially do something to help them was a huge factor in terms of wanting to help them and contribute something."

To provide a preview of what my life would be like, Chung described his experiences in April.

"One of my biggest concerns was: How do I make sure I'm not a burden? How do I make sure I'm not just taking additional PPE unnecessarily?" Chung said, referring to personal protective equipment that keeps workers safe from infection. "I was also concerned about the possible effects of getting Covid because many of us have seen young and fairly healthy people become seriously ill. So I think we all think there is a very real risk of going for this."

Personally, I am scared by the idea of ​​having to watch someone die alone in the hospital due to Covid's current precautions as hospitals limit visits. No one should die alone, and I think this unfortunate probability is one of the most troubling aspects of the pandemic.

Chung echoed this fear.

"It is a challenge because many of these people, when they last saw their family members, were fine," Chung said. "Then it surprises them when you start to tell them that we are concerned about your mother's lungs or kidneys."

We all have different ways of dealing with death, anxiety, and uncertainty. According to Chung, focusing on one positive thing each day helped him get through his first few weeks of training during the Covid pandemic.

"As silly as it sounds, I think sometimes we always get stuck with things we could improve on," Chung said. "But focusing on the things he really did, even if it's just having a great conversation with a family about the goals of care, is something to build on."

For me, meditation and mindfulness have been key to overcome difficult times. But for this next challenge, I've also identified a new source of strength: remembering why I decided to go to medicine in the first place.

Remembering why we went to medicine

Unlike many of my fellow incoming residents, I got on the medicine cart relatively late in life. When I was in my early 30s, I worked for the global health organization Partners In Health in Malawi, a country that continues to be hit by the HIV epidemic.

About nine months after my publication in Partners In Health, one of my closest local friends and coworkers, a Malawi man named Arthur, died of an HIV-related coinfection. The news of his death forced me to contemplate the many inequalities that separated his destiny from mine. I thought it could easily have been me if I had been born in a different country or at a different time.

Ultimately, this led to my decision to pursue a career in medicine: to work to close the inequities in healthcare that exist both internationally and here at home.

On the surface, the HIV and coronavirus epidemics may seem very different, but the two share many similarities. For example, they both disproportionately impact the most vulnerable among us. For HIV, it was the gay community. For Covid-19, it has been the elderly and African Americans. Reminding myself of those parallels has been an important motivating force in entering the residence.

Earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, commented on how the disproportionate number of deaths among African Americans from the coronavirus outbreak reminded him of HIV / AIDS that greatly affected women. gay people.

"It was only when the world realized how the gay community responded to this outbreak with incredible courage, dignity, strength and activism. I think that really changed some of the stigma against the gay community," Fauci said at a conference call White House press. in April.

"I see a similarity here because health disparities have always existed for the African American community," added Fauci. "Once again, when you have a situation like coronavirus, they are suffering disproportionately."

As someone who was still wearing diapers in the mid-1980s, I will never know what it was like to fight HIV / AIDS during its heyday in the United States. But Fauci's words remind me that, even with Covid, we are still engaged in a similar fight, a fight against health inequality that goes far beyond either of these two viruses alone.

A pandemic of wellness problems.

In addition to identifying our own personal sources of strength, there are many things that hospitals and training programs can also do to help new learners make the transition to the next phase of their career.

We will learn how to navigate a new hospital and electronic medical record system, and now there is more emphasis on protecting ourselves, our patients, and loved ones from the coronavirus.

According to Cocks, learning to properly put on and take off personal protective equipment, also known as "put on and take off", should be a priority for new residents. It is not as easy as washing your hands and putting on a mask.

"From a clinical point of view, we want to ensure the safety of our incoming residents in the potential care of Covid patients. Making sure they are competent to put on and take off, ensuring that there is a supervisory structure around for everyone to have putting on and taking off friends and being comfortable with that process, and they finally demonstrate competence before they do it individually, "Cocks said.

The challenges posed by Covid are not only unexpected, but unprecedented. The last time we saw a global pandemic of this magnitude was in 1918, long before most residency programs were established in the United States. And the numbers of cases in the United States continue to rise, breaking records of cases and hospitalizations in some parts of the country.

So for all the other healthcare workers who will be joining the ranks of the hospital staff this month – if you're feeling a little anxious right now, you can be sure you're not alone.

"I think for any new resident, the beginning presents a kind of daunting challenge for them. But to add to the learning environment in the midst of a pandemic, I think it really increases that feeling of anxiety," says Dr. John Combes, Director. of Accreditation of Medical Education for Graduates, Head of Communications and Public Policy.

"We are encouraging programs to pay close attention to the well-being of these resident physicians," he added.

Combes warned that another type of pandemic could follow if we are not proactively caring for health workers now.

"There will be a pandemic of wellness problems for health workers, including residents and fellows, that will parallel the pandemic (Covid) unless we start addressing it now and in the future, even after the pandemic ends." Combes said.

"We believe it is very important that residents receive adequate rest, especially in an area where they must pay close attention to infection control practices and the use of personal protective equipment. That is our primary concern."

Some residency programs have been granted a status that allows them more flexibility with residents during the pandemic. It means different schedules and the transfer of doctors to areas of high need, such as the ICU.

Chung, the growing first-year resident doctor at New York University, says these changes helped him make the transition to his first few weeks of residence life.

"Although things may be a little busy, they have invested in watching me grow as a doctor and that has been a tremendously useful experience," Chung said.

"Now that it's in the rearview mirror, I'm very happy to have had this experience because, you know, I got my feet wet. Now I have this whole list of things that I want to review before (the official start of residency)," added Chung. "And I know that once I hit the ground, I will be better prepared."

Years ago, when we all started this journey to become a healthcare provider, the medical landscape looked very different from what it is today. Now, as the Covid pandemic continues to unfold, it is more important than ever that we remember why we are attracted to medicine.

As residency progresses, I keep reminding myself that, despite these new challenges, we are still engaged in an older and much bigger fight: a fight to provide adequate medical care to everyone, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation. , disability status, socioeconomic status, political party or any other factor that differentiates us.

That, and hope for a better tomorrow, should help us get through these difficult and unprecedented times.