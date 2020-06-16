Medicare Administrator: Time to go back to non-Covid healthcare (Opinion)

Fortunately, providers across the country, willing to make a financial sacrifice for the good of their country, heeded that call. At the same time, it also meant that patients would have to forgo necessary care until the situation stabilized.
That said, telehealth can never replace what was and still is the gold standard: in-person care. Doctors should always listen to the heart and lungs of their patients; children will always need their vaccinations; And adults can't go long without cancer screenings.
In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics, in a recent call with CMS, painted a disturbing refrigerator-on-refrigerator picture of unused childhood vaccines in pediatric offices across the country after a 60-80% drop in childhood vaccines. If we don't resume vaccinating our children, we risk a resurgence, but this time with long-overdue conditions, such as measles or mumps.
As we continue to deal with the virus, the sacrifices of the American people and the heroic frontline health workers have taken us a long way from where we were two months ago. Telehealth will continue to be an important tool, but some areas of the country should also begin resuming in-person care for those who need operations, procedures, preventive care or evaluation for chronic diseases.
The Trump administration has always understood that the public health and economic health of Americans are reciprocally related to each other. Just as public health is the first prerequisite for economic health, unnecessary economic contraction can inflict a devastating cost on public health as people postpone important procedures or preventive care, and medical practices withdraw.
For the financial survival of much of our nation's health care system, and the critical health care it provides, we must gradually reopen.
Once they are met, physicians and healthcare facilities must partner with their state and local health officials to determine the way forward based on CMS recommendations.
As part of Phase 2 of the President's plan, they should begin resuming in-person care as long as it does not jeopardize their ability to increase. Non-Covid-19 specific sites of care will be critical to patients knowing that it is safe to get the care they need. Facial masks, physical distancing, limitation of visitors, and careful evaluation of all patients and staff members remain essential. Whenever possible, tests should be performed before a patient comes to a scheduled procedure.
Parents should feel safe taking their children to see their pediatricians. Adults should seek an evaluation of persistent symptoms that do not go away.
The American healthcare system and the general public made heroic sacrifices to meet the generational challenge posed by Covid-19. That challenge continues, but for many areas of the country in a different way. It's time for health care in the US USA It resumes safely but steadily.