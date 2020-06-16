Medicare Administrator: Time to go back to non-Covid healthcare (Opinion)





Fortunately, providers across the country, willing to make a financial sacrifice for the good of their country, heeded that call. At the same time, it also meant that patients would have to forgo necessary care until the situation stabilized.

Fortunately, President Trump's dramatic expansion of payments for Medicare telehealth has successfully mitigated some of the impact. It allowed patients to access their doctors while staying safe at home. This virtual care has been especially important for the beneficiaries most vulnerable to the virus and health workers who have escaped unnecessary exposure to it. When it comes to telehealth, it took a crisis to push our country to a new frontier.

That said, telehealth can never replace what was and still is the gold standard: in-person care. Doctors should always listen to the heart and lungs of their patients; children will always need their vaccinations; And adults can't go long without cancer screenings.

In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics, in a recent call with CMS, painted a disturbing refrigerator-on-refrigerator picture of unused childhood vaccines in pediatric offices across the country after a 60-80% drop in childhood vaccines. If we don't resume vaccinating our children, we risk a resurgence, but this time with long-overdue conditions, such as measles or mumps.