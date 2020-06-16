Medicare Administrator: Time to go back to non-Covid healthcare (Opinion)

Fortunately, providers across the country, willing to make a financial sacrifice for the good of their country, heeded that call. At the same time, it also meant that patients would have to forgo necessary care until the situation stabilized.

Fortunately, President Trump's dramatic expansion of payments for Medicare telehealth has successfully mitigated some of the impact. It allowed patients to access their doctors while staying safe at home. This virtual care has been especially important for the beneficiaries most vulnerable to the virus and health workers who have escaped unnecessary exposure to it. When it comes to telehealth, it took a crisis to push our country to a new frontier.

That said, telehealth can never replace what was and still is the gold standard: in-person care. Doctors should always listen to the heart and lungs of their patients; children will always need their vaccinations; And adults can't go long without cancer screenings.

In fact, the American Academy of Pediatrics, in a recent call with CMS, painted a disturbing refrigerator-on-refrigerator picture of unused childhood vaccines in pediatric offices across the country after a 60-80% drop in childhood vaccines. If we don't resume vaccinating our children, we risk a resurgence, but this time with long-overdue conditions, such as measles or mumps.

Will a Covid-19 vaccine signal the end of the anti-vaccine movement?

As we continue to deal with the virus, the sacrifices of the American people and the heroic frontline health workers have taken us a long way from where we were two months ago. Telehealth will continue to be an important tool, but some areas of the country should also begin resuming in-person care for those who need operations, procedures, preventive care or evaluation for chronic diseases.

The Trump administration has always understood that the public health and economic health of Americans are reciprocally related to each other. Just as public health is the first prerequisite for economic health, unnecessary economic contraction can inflict a devastating cost on public health as people postpone important procedures or preventive care, and medical practices withdraw.

More than half of primary care practices have experienced a more than 50% reduction in their patients, according to the nonprofit organization Primary Care Collaborative. The Trump administration worked with Congress to obtain historically unprecedented $ 175 billion relief for hospitals and other providers. However, even large healthcare systems have left tens of thousands of employees out of work.

For the financial survival of much of our nation's health care system, and the critical health care it provides, we must gradually reopen.

The problem with closing outpatient care
CMS has released detailed recommendations to help states and localities do exactly that. These recommendations, which entered Phase 2 last week, are part of the President's guidelines on reopening, containing a series of thresholds, regarding case numbers, surge capacity, and testing, which must be met before moving on to any of the three phases.

Once they are met, physicians and healthcare facilities must partner with their state and local health officials to determine the way forward based on CMS recommendations.

As part of Phase 2 of the President's plan, they should begin resuming in-person care as long as it does not jeopardize their ability to increase. Non-Covid-19 specific sites of care will be critical to patients knowing that it is safe to get the care they need. Facial masks, physical distancing, limitation of visitors, and careful evaluation of all patients and staff members remain essential. Whenever possible, tests should be performed before a patient comes to a scheduled procedure.

Americans need your medical attention. We have seen a dramatic drop in cancer screening tests; We know from our internal data that the number of cataract surgeries performed during the pandemic has decreased; And we are concerned about those who are not seeking care for chest pain, new lumps, and a myriad of other symptoms. Our Phase 2 recommendations include specific information and recommendations for patients seeking to receive treatment safely.
I want to assure Americans that their doctors, hospitals, and health systems are taking great care to keep them safe when they venture to seek the care they need. Across the country, we are seeing pharmacies, doctors' offices, and hospitals using the recently expanded testing capacity to carefully evaluate patients and staff for Covid-19 when clinically necessary, prepare for any outbreaks, and work to ensure a reliable environment. to get the supplies they need.

Parents should feel safe taking their children to see their pediatricians. Adults should seek an evaluation of persistent symptoms that do not go away.

The American healthcare system and the general public made heroic sacrifices to meet the generational challenge posed by Covid-19. That challenge continues, but for many areas of the country in a different way. It's time for health care in the US USA It resumes safely but steadily.

