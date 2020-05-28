Medicare beneficiaries can receive insulin at $ 35 per month





By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2020 (HealthDay News) – Starting next year, people in some Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plans who need insulin will be able to access the life-saving medication for just $ 35 a month, according to a new plan announced by the White house.

In some cases, the cost may be even lower, President Donald Trump said at a news conference in Rose Garden on Tuesday.

"I am proud to announce that we have reached an agreement to dramatically reduce the out-of-pocket costs of insulin (which is) so necessary for hundreds of thousands of older people enrolled in Medicare," Trump said.

He added, "Participating plans will limit costs to just $ 35 per month per type of insulin, and some plans may offer it for free."

Tracey Brown, CEO of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), said: "Today's announcement is a positive step for people living with diabetes. One in four people with diabetes is 65 or older, and many have an income. Fixed. Part D The Senior Savings Model will provide broad access to insulin at a continuous, constant flat rate of $ 35 (for seniors on participating plans). "

Brown said there are 7 million Americans who need insulin to survive. But an ADA study found that insulin is increasingly unaffordable, with an average price in the United States that nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013.

Brown noted that up to 1 in 4 people with diabetes have reported that they need to ration their insulin due to cost issues. And if people don't take the insulin they need, it can lead to complications of diabetes, such as kidney problems, vision problems, heart disease, and even death.

More than 1,750 Medicare Part D prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage Plans have been requested from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to offer lower insulin costs through the Senior Savings Model Part D by 2021, the agency noted. CMS estimates that 3.3 million people on Medicare use insulin.

This plan is a voluntary agreement between the Trump administration, the pharmaceutical industry and insurers. The plan covers all types of insulin. CMS said there would be a "minimum (insurance) premium increase" for plans that offer the insulin cost cap.

"CMS is enabling and encouraging Part D plans to offer fixed and predictable copays," according to a CMS press release.

CMS estimates that Medicare participants who use insulin and join a plan that participates in the model could save up to 66% in a year, an average out-of-pocket savings of $ 446.

However, not all Medicare plans will offer the cheapest insulin costs. Open enrollment for next year's Medicare plans begins on October 15, 2020 and ends on December 7, 2020. If you are one of the millions in Medicare who uses insulin, check to see if the plan you are choosing is one that Participate in Part D Savings model for older people.

In his Rose Garden comments, Trump suggested that the high cost of insulin was due to the Affordable Care Act. However, the government's inability to negotiate drug prices for Medicare beneficiaries actually dates back to the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003, the law that introduced Medicare Part D. That law was enacted under President George W. Bush.

The new maximum prices are not the first in the United States: Several private insurers, pharmaceutical companies and nine states have already introduced various policies or laws to limit the cost of insulin. States with laws that already limit insulin costs to between $ 25 and $ 100 per month include Colorado, Illinois, New Mexico, Maine, West Virginia, Utah, Washington, Virginia, New York, according to the ADA.

Holly Campbell, a spokeswoman for PhRMA, an association of the pharmaceutical trade industry, noted that some companies also offer discounts and rebates on insulin.

She added that PhRMA is "pleased to see the Administration focus on reducing out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy counter for seniors with diabetes. The model has the potential to significantly improve affordability and predictability for patients who are dependent on insulin, but it must be a shared responsibility between health plans and biopharmaceutical companies. "

Insulin is not the only high-priced diabetes medication. Newer medications for type 2 diabetes, such as GLP-1 agonists (Trulicity, Ozempic) and SGLT-2 inhibitors (Jardiance, Farxiga), may also be priced out of reach for those with certain insurance plans. . CMS administrator Seema Verma said the current model savings plan is for insulin only. But he added that the administration would oversee the plan and, if successful, could also be used for other drugs.

