Meet Buster Olney, the guy who calls a baseball game in an empty stadium during a pandemic

But there will be a spectator: Buster Olney. ESPN's MLB Insider Senior will be the network's only commentator on the Opening Day game on Thursday.

The veteran "Sunday Night Baseball" reporter will have to call and report a fanless baseball game during a pandemic. Olney spoke to CNN Business earlier this week about the return of baseball and how different his job can be on Thursday night.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

You have covered baseball for decades. Have you ever seen something like this?

No. The most comparable situation, and it's not really comparable, was when I covered the Yankees after 9/11 for The New York Times, but this is very different. After 9/11, the Yankees games were a kind of isolated three-hour distraction every night for everyone in the country.

In this case, national trauma cannot be separated. They are interwoven, because every day we hear about a positive player, players who may not be available, players who may choose not to participate. And it will make baseball in 2020 look so different, because there will be no fans in the stands.

What will it be like to convene an opening day in a stadium without fans during a pandemic?

It's going to be just amazing. Because, some players will wear a mask during the course of the game. You will see the shelters and the way they are structured and the players will stay away from each other.

Much of our conversation during the course of the broadcast in that first game is going to be how different it looks and how different it feels.

For the last nine years, when a game ended, I went out on the field and interviewed the hero of the game and asked them a couple of questions and I'm there. I don't even know if I'm going to get within 200 feet of the players. And if they said they couldn't, I get it. I haven't even received my march orders in terms of how I'm supposed to do my job.

You will be the only ESPN commentator at the stadium on Thursday night, as the rest of the crew, Alex Rodriguez and Matt Vasgersian, will be remote. What will be your biggest challenge?

I can't give you a good answer to that question because I don't know what I can do. All I know is that I will be there. I don't know where I'm going to be. And I'm going to be honest with you, I haven't asked because I felt that what they told me, there was a good chance that it would change.

So I know that probably further down the priority list, you're trying to decide where I'm going to be standing during the course of the game. I wouldn't be surprised if somewhere along the esplanade in the garden, where you move around a bit. My feeling is that I can certainly contribute to the conversations about the Yankees and how good they look, and we can talk about training for the Nationals and [pitcher] Max Scherzer. But I suspect they will use me a lot for my eyes and what I see during the course of that game. And the interactions between people and describe how different it is to be in a ball game, where there is no one to attend.

Much of your job as a reporter in the field is to obtain information that requires you to approach and personally relate to those in the field. You can not do that now. How do you talk to managers and staff six feet away?

You're doing a lot of prep work on the phone. What I will absolutely miss, and I am already sad about it, is before each game, while batting practice is taking place, you can talk to 10, 15, 20 different people on the field. Whether it's to say hi or ask Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger about a change he's made in his mechanics, or a manager gives him an injury update on a player's record, that kind of conversation. That simply won't be available.

In the last week … I made a lot of calls to the employees and said, "hey, tell me about this" or "tell me about it" or "give me some background on that." Doing a lot of phone preparation for gaming is something we would normally do, but this year it's more than you're going to trust. That, and communication with the players through texts, that kind of thing.

Do you think baseball is safe to return? Not just for the players themselves, but for you, your colleagues, cameramen and others who have to report on it?

I feel safe. I did not hesitate at all when we talked about doing this. I think baseball is rolling the dice to some degree. From what I heard at the team level, many people who were skeptical that they would go that far when they started this summer camp are now saying, "You know what? The players are doing a good job. Good job. People are honoring the health and safety protocol ". And there is an element crossed with your fingers. But I think everyone understands that the whole conversation could change if a player, a staff member, really gets sick or God forbid.

I mean, let's be honest, it will look through the prism of the result. If you get through this moment and play the World Series, there will be well-earned golf cheers for all the players and staff who worked together to make this happen.

And on the other hand, if you end up having a tragedy, people will naturally wonder, "Should we have done this?" I think it's just the simple fact of where we are.