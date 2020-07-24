Meet Marco from & # 39; The Kissing Booth 2 & # 39 ;, Taylor Zakhar Perez

The Internet, meet your new boyfriend: Taylor Zakhar Perez, the hunky star of Netflix's "The Kissing Booth 2"

Pérez stars in the follow-up to Netflix's 2018 teen romance hit, which launched actors Joey King and Jacob Elordi into the stratosphere. Now, the highly anticipated sequel, which hits Netflix on Friday, features a new obsession in the form of Marco, played by Pérez.

The new character promises to shake things up. The first movie saw Elle (King, who got to wink Emmy for Hulu's "The Act") and Noah (Elordi, who starred in HBO's provocative "Euphoria") finally ended up together, even with the complication that Noah is the older brother of BFF Lee of Elle (Joel Courtney).

The second movie follows the couple when Noah leaves for college (Harvard, natch). Elle is still in high school, and she soon approaches the new boy Marco, described as "a snack" and "really delicious" in the trailer.

That's right, just like John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) in "To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You", Marco is here to wake up the central partner and be a rival to Noah. So who's the man behind of the new ship of dreams?

Pérez is a promising actor, with "The Kissing Both 2" about to be his most important role so far. A Chicago native and an avid swimmer, he has had a host of guest appearances on popular shows like "Scandal," "iCarly," "Code Black," and "Awkward."

His Instagram (which has 69,012 followers and counting before the film's release) is full of interests like sailing, riding a motorcycle, walking and his faithful dog, Jack. It also highlights social issues, including publications promoting a charity to provide masks to first responders working to combat COVID-19 and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

He is single? Hard to say. He could be dating actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers, a newcomer to the "Kissing Booth" universe in the second movie, as he posted a cozy-looking photo with her on February 1 and captioned it, "My Cherie Amour." .

Will he fly and become the new boyfriend of the Internet, as Noah Centineo did in the summer of 2018 when the first "All the Children I've Loved Before" became a worldwide sensation? Time, and "The Kissing Booth 2", will tell.