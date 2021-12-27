Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is the latest Hotel Transylvania movie. It follows Dracula and his daughter Mavis as they run Hotel Transylvania, a five-star resort for monsters. Hotel Transylvania has been in business for centuries, yet faces new challenges with modern technology. A young human guest named Johnny arrives at Hotel Transylvania on vacation with his parents to meet some of the world’s most famous monsters – but what he finds is that Drac has lost sight of what it means to be scary! Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is an animated comedy-drama produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation and released by Amazon Studios. The drama has been directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. So let’s talk about the storyline of Hotel Transylvania! Set before Hotel Transylvania and shown through flashbacks during Dracula’s childhood, Mavis tells her father that she wants more excitement in life than just using her magic powers inside hotel walls with no one else around. She begs him to allow her friends into their home but he refuses due to his fear of humans after being rejected by them years ago.

What we will see in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monsterfication Ray” goes wrong and as a result of Drac and his fellows transform into humans and Johnny becomes a monster. This opposite transformation turns things into topsy-turvy. Johnny is eager to help Drac feel more confident about being terrifying again so he can scare humans without feeling guilty. With some assistance from friends, including Mavis’ pet bat, Spike, Johnny, and Drac scheme to bring Hotel Transylvania’s monster guests back in line with Drac’s way of thinking – but that gets a little tricky when Dracula meets his match in the form of Ericka from Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

The casting of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Hotel Transylvania showcases the movie stars Brian Hull as Count “Drac” Dracula, Selena Gomez as Mavis, Andy Samberg as Jonathan “Johnny” Loughran, Asher Blinkoff as Dennis, Brad Abrell as Frankenstein, Kathryn Hahn as Ericka Van Helsing, Steve Buscemi as Wayne, Molly Shannon as Wanda, a werewolf, Keegan-Michael Key as Murray, an ancient mummy, David Spade as Griffin, an invisible man, and Richard Tyler Blevins as Party Monster. Hotel Transylvania: Transformia has an amazing cast of actors which brings the characters to life in such a way that creates memorable scenes and dialogue, especially with Count Dracula!

It's about to get batty in here! 🦇 #HotelTransylvania: Transformania is coming exclusively to @PrimeVideo January 14. pic.twitter.com/sFZCGHcHtX — Hotel Transylvania (@HotelT) December 21, 2021

When in Hotel Transylvania: Transformia releasing?

Hotel Transylvania: Transformia is coming on 14 January 2022. So, Hotel Transylvania lovers set reminders because this whole new show is going to steal your hearts. Hotel Transylvania fans know they are in for a treat when it comes. Drac and his family have always been a lovable crew, but with the new Hotel Transylvania: Transformia movie coming out, they’re in for an all-new adventure.

Why Hotel Transylvania: Transformia is so loved worldwide?

Hotel Transylvania: Transformia is a great film for families. It provides excellent entertainment and storytelling that will captivate audiences of all ages. The movie features comedy around every corner making it an entertaining movie for children and adults alike. “Hotel Transylvania” has become one of Sony Animation Studio’s most beloved franchises that have formed its universe where all these classic monsters live together peacefully after years of fighting each other. These characters have been brought to life through amazing acting performances by an ensemble cast featuring Adam Sandler as Dracula, Selena Gomez as Mavis, and a whole slew of other talented actors. Hotel Transylvania: Transformia continues this amazing family tradition with storytelling that will captivate audiences of all ages. Therefore, Hotel Transylvania: Transformia leaves its mark with entertainment that will bring families together on their next trip!