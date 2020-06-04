Meet the Cast of Season 2

Vinny and Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D return for a second season of Double Shot at Love, hoping that everyone will find the girl for them.

It's official, a season 2 of Double shot to love it's happening and his favorite co-stars Vinny and Pauly D will be back. They're not the only ones making another appearance on the show, six of their exes will also return this season. The new season will air on June 11.

This season will be slightly different from the first season. Last season, ladies were separated from men. This season, the entire cast will live together while enjoying the warm weather and activities of Las Vegas. With the cast living together, who knows what kind of antics they'll get into.

Related: Snooki Met Vinny To Judge Women Of A Double Chance To Love

In the first season of Double shot to love, there were a total of twenty women trying to win Jersey ShoreThey are eligible single men. Six of these women will return this season, they are: Susan ‘Suz’ Baidya, Nikki Hall, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Derynn Paige and Brittani ‘B-Lashes’ Schwartz. There will also be a few new singles added to the mix, including Nicky Curd, Brandon Stakemann, and Antonio Locke. Not everyone had a happy ending in the first season, so it will be exciting to see what happens next.

Things could heat up in the second season considering that Pauly D left Nikki hanging at the end of the first season because he preferred to continue the single life. Vinny chose Alysse in the end, but their relationship quickly failed. Alysse claimed that their relationship was excellent at first, but it quickly faded and she was not willing to reconcile. Many felt that Vinny could have been better paired with Maria, perhaps this season they will shoot love.

The last season of Double shot to love It will present some new and old faces. The new mix of people will provide new conquests of love and interests for everyone in the Las Vegas home. It will be interesting to see if Pauly D and Nikki rekindle the old flame they had together or if they will start with bad vibes. As for Vinny, we'll just have to wait and see who he picks next. Maybe he and Maria take a chance on the connection they obviously had between them last season.

Next: Love Trailer Double Trailer Teases Pauly And Nikki Renewed Romance

Trump's privilege? Twitter account copies POTUS tweets to test bias